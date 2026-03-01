Dev of acclaimed Persona-like says he "could find you 10 companies" that have pitched Bloodborne games, but it won't happen until FromSoftware thinks it's time

Loads of companies have apparently pitched projects related to Bloodborne but none of them will see the light of day until FromSoftware gives the go-ahead, according to the developer behind acclaimed Persona-flavored RPG Demonschool.

Bluepoint Games made a name for itself remaking beloved PlayStation classics, including Shadow of the Colossus and another FromSoftware joint in Demon's Souls, though the well-liked studio met its untimely end last month when Sony shut down the entire subsidiary just a year after purportedly cancelling its God of War live service game.

A recent Bloomberg report then claimed one of Bluepoint Games' last pitches - in between its God of War cancelation and the studio's eventual closure - was a Bloodborne remake, which Sony was apparently on board for but was stopped in its tracks because original developer FromSoftware didn't want it to go forward for unspecified reasons.

Brandon Sheffeild, one of the lead developers of Demonschool, then chimed in on the news with additional insight on social media. "I could find you 10 companies that have pitched a Bloodborne sequel, spinoff, or remake, including my own," he writes of indie dev NecroSoft. "It's just not going to happen unless FromSoft decides they want to do it."

This much at least confirms Sony is open to hearing ideas about the potential future of Bloodborne, but is also respecting FromSoftware's wishes and wants to keep being in the Elden Ring studio's good books. FromSoftware also seems preoccupied with other projects at the moment, such as the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods, due out this year.

