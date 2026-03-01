Dev of acclaimed Persona-like says he "could find you 10 companies" that have pitched Bloodborne games, but it won't happen until FromSoftware thinks it's time

Even the Demonschool devs pitched a Bloodborne-related game to Sony

Loads of companies have apparently pitched projects related to Bloodborne but none of them will see the light of day until FromSoftware gives the go-ahead, according to the developer behind acclaimed Persona-flavored RPG Demonschool.

Bluepoint Games made a name for itself remaking beloved PlayStation classics, including Shadow of the Colossus and another FromSoftware joint in Demon's Souls, though the well-liked studio met its untimely end last month when Sony shut down the entire subsidiary just a year after purportedly cancelling its God of War live service game.

