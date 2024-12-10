All upcoming Hideo Kojima games: Everything in development at Kojima Productions

There are three upcoming Hideo Kojima games in development right now. Kojima is one of the most prolific creators in the video game industry, best known as the creator and director of the Metal Gear series. There's more to Kojima's career than the ongoing adventure of Solid Snake's messy family, mind. He also directed the legendary Snatcher and Policenauts games, served as producer on Konami's Zone of the Enders and MercurySteam's Castlevania reboot, earned game design credits for Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand, and yes…even came shockingly close to changing the face of modern horror games with P.T. and Silent Hills.

Following the completion of Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain and the cancelation of Silent Hills in 2015, Kojima ended his decades-long working relationship with Konami and opened his own independent studio. Kojima Productions is where you'll find new Hideo Kojima games now, the first of which was Death Stranding in 2019. The creator has three new titles in development, which are among some of the most anticipated upcoming PS5 games and new Xbox Series X games around right now. You'll find details about all of these below as I guide you through the upcoming Hideo Kojima games for 2025 and beyond.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Developer: Kojima Productions

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC 2025

Following the success of 2019's Death Stranding, Kojima Productions is embarking on a sequel for its experimental action-adventure experience. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to land on PS5 in 2025, with Hideo Kojima reprising his roles as writer, producer, and creative director on the project. Death Stranding 2 sees Sam Porter Bridges (played by a returning Norman Reedus) look beyond the UCA and set out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction, questioning the decision to foster greater connections between the remnants of human civilization every step of the way. Expect another adventure filled with high-strangeness, weird otherworldly enemies, and the sort of cinematic production values that Kojima has become so synonymous with delivering.

OD

(Image credit: Kojima Productions)

Developer: Kojima Productions

Platform(s): Xbox Series X

Release date: TBC

While Death Stranding would eventually land on PC and Xbox Series X, Hideo Kojima has been primarily working in collaboration with publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment ever since his splinter with Konami in 2019. That's all set to change with OD, an upcoming horror game that's being made in partnership with Xbox Game Studios. We know that Hideo Kojima will serve as writer, director, and producer of this new creative endeavor as he explores "what it means to overdose on fear." Get Out and Us director Jordan Peel has also contributed as a writer on the project. OD remains something of a mystery, but we know that Kojima is leveraging Xbox's Cloud Gaming technology to "take on the challenge of creating a very unique, immersive, and totally new style of game" and that he has tapped actors Sophia Lillis Hunter Schafer, and Udo Kier to star.

Physint

(Image credit: PlayStation / Kojima Productions)

Developer: Kojima Productions

Platform(s): PS5

Release date: TBC

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once Hideo Kojima is clear of his commitments with Death Stranding 2 and OD, the famed creator will be making his "return to the action-espionage genre" with Physint. Announced in January 2024, there is very little known about this new action-espionage game – you know, the genre that Kojima helped pioneer through his Metal Gear series – although it will be a PS5 exclusive. The collaboration was announced by Hermen Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, with Kojima going on to note that this will be a brand new IP and that it will be the "culmination" of his work in the industry thus far, blending "cutting-edge technology and talent from around the world to create it." It's intriguing stuff, but it's likely we won't hear more about Physint for a few more years.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut is considered to be one of the best PS5 games to play right now. Go check it out, or go back to our original Death Stranding review to learn more about the game while we wait for the sequel.