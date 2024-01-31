After literal hours of Death Stranding cutscenes, Hideo Kojima threatens that his next game will "transcend the barriers between film and video games"

Death Stranding was a game meticulously designed to be watched almost as often as it is played, but apparently its heady mix of gameplay and cinema wasn't enough for director Hideo Kojima, who says his next game, action espionage title Physint , should truly "transcend the barriers between film and video games."

After roughly seven hours of cutscenes in Death Stranding, I shudder to think of what Kojima Productions will cook up with this goal in mind. In an interview with PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst, Kojima notes that his long-time partner Sony "not only does games, but also music and movies."

This is especially relevant with Physint because, as Kojima says, "it is an interactive game, but it is also a movie at the same time, in terms of look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, and sound. With this title, we hope to transcend the barriers between film and video games." In a tweet , Kojima added that these elements are "all at the next level of 'digital entertainment' that could be called a 'movie.'"

“PHYSINT (working title)” will be the third, new original IP since the establishment of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS. It is a completely new “Action Espionage” for the next-generation. It will be created using cutting-edge technology and the best talents from around the world, both from… pic.twitter.com/0vnMXJbGNzJanuary 31, 2024 See more

For a cherry on top, the reveal segment ends with a drone shot that features the Columbia Pictures logo emblazoned over a Physint sign. Columbia Pictures is, of course, part of Sony Pictures Entertainment, the company's film arm.

As for this project's status, Kojima says "preparations are underway," but production won't begin "in earnest" until after Death Stranding 2, now confirmed to be Death Stranding 2: On the Beach , and also confirmed to feature – in no particular order – a sentient ventriloquist's dummy, a guitar gun, a baby with eyeliner, and George MIller.