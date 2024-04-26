As hit city-builder Manor Lords conquers Steam's top-sellers list, roguelike sensation Hades 2 jumps back up to the top of the wishlist chart

Now that Manor Lords has released, and topped Steam's global top-sellers chart, Hades 2 has returned to its rightful place at the top of most wishlisted.

It's been a busy week for fans of city-builders, action RPGs, adorable indies, and Soulslikes as we've had several high-profile releases this week. First of all, Another Crab's Treasure was released, quickly followed by Sand Land , and then PS5 -exclusive Stellar Blade , Rusty's Retirement , and Manor Lords - Steam's most-anticipated city-builder that managed to get 500,000 wishlists in just six days .

Since it's been such a busy week for releases, you'd expect at least one game to get lost in the shuffle. Thankfully, the complete opposite has happened to Slavic Magic's Manor Lords. Following its launch on April 26, the strategy game shot to the top of Steam's Top Sellers list.

A few of the people behind Manor Lords, specifically from its publisher Hooded Horse, have taken to Twitter to celebrate the game's placing in Steam's charts. "I think we've broken Steam?" said Joe Robinson, communications director. "WOOOOOOT @LordsManor just hit #1 Global Top Sellers on Steam. LET'S. GOOOOOOOOOO," said Antony Floyd, Director of Creator Relations at the publisher.

Since Manor Lords has left Steam's top wishlisted chart, it's made room for the next in line of that sought-after top spot. Unsurprisingly, Hades 2 - which was pushed off the number one spot by Manor Lords previously - has climbed back up to number one. We don't have a release date for the sequel yet, but it did recently have its first public technical test - with an early access release expected to be not too far behind.

