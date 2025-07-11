James Gunn's DCU is building towards a new Justice League movie, with three films and multiple TV shows planned per year

Superman is out today, but the Man of Steel's return to the big screen is just the beginning for James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.

Per a new report by the Wall Street Journal, Gunn and Safran are aiming to release one animated and two live-action movies per year, along with multiple TV shows. Their ultimate goal, according to the publication, is "to eventually re-establish all the company’s best known characters, including Batman and Wonder Woman, and unite them in a new Justice League film."

Superman, starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, is the first theatrical release in DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, but there are certainly enough projects in development to make these plans work.

A number of new DC movies and shows have been announced since Gunn and Safran were appointed co-CEOs of DC Studios back in October 2022, including a Clayface movie, a new Wonder Woman movie, and a Batman movie, The Brave and the Bold. These are in varying stages of development and production, and very few have release dates or much in the way of casting or other updates.

As for confirmed releases, next year we can expect the release of Lanterns, a TV show about the Green Lantern Corps, on HBO in early 2026, and Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock, will hit the big screen next summer.

Superman is out now in theaters. For more on the movie, check out our Superman review or dive into our spoiler-filled Superman ending explained.