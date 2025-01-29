Supergirl release date, cast, plot, and trailer speculation: Everything we know about the DCU movie

Supergirl will soon be flying onto our screens in her debut DCU movie, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Played by House of the Dragon breakout star Milly Alcock, the movie will focus on Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin. Now, there's a lot we don't know yet about the upcoming movie, but it's expected it will be based on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic, which follows Kara as she gets drawn into a quest for revenge across the galaxy.

We also have concrete details from DC Studios head James Gunn, who has confirmed the release date, many of the cast members, and even a first look image from the upcoming movie. Now that filming has officially kicked off too, we expect more announcements will be on the horizon for Supergirl and luckily for you, we've rounded everything known so far up in one place.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will be released in theaters on June 26, 2026. This comes almost a year after the release of Superman this July. Based on the planned release dates for James Gunn's DCU, this means that Supergirl will be the fourth project in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Cameras are officially rolling on Supergirl now too. James Gunn shared a first-look image of star Milly Alcock on set in the UK in January 2025.

Supergirl plot speculation

There is no official plot synopsis yet for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but we do know it will be based on Tom King's comic of the same name. This begins with Kara Zor-El traveling across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with her beloved companion Krypto the Superdog in tow. On her journey, she meets a young woman named Ruthye who is on her own path of discovery. Ruthye's father has been killed and she wants revenge – and Kara is keen to help her in any way she can.

It's also been confirmed that Supergirl will make her debut in the upcoming Superman movie, which should give us some indication of where her individual story will go. Hopefully, that movie will explain a bit more about the dynamic between Kara and her cousin Clark Kent, especially as in the comic book it's slightly fraught by the time that begins.

Supergirl cast

House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock will play Supergirl, Kara Zor-El. The actor was cast by James Gunn who said they loved her "edge, grace, and authenticity". Meanwhile, Matthias Schoenaerts will play the movie's big villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills, and Eve Ridley will star as the young girl Supergirl befriends, Ruthye Marye Knoll.

The rest of the Supergirl cast hasn't been completely locked down yet, and we're expecting there may be some surprise cameos along the line too. Check out the list below of everyone who has been confirmed for the cast list.

Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl

Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills

Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll

David Krumholtz as Zor-El

Emily Beecham as Supergirl's mother

Jason Momoa as Lobo

Jason Momoa is rumored to make his new DCU debut as the comic book character Lobo in Supergirl, according to The Hollywood Reporter . The actor previously starred as Aquaman in the DC universe before it was rebooted under James Gunn. It's very possible that David Corenswet's Superman may also make an appearance in the upcoming movie, but nothing has been confirmed on that front just yet. Cruella and I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie is directing the movie.

Is there a Supergirl trailer?

No, there is no Supergirl trailer yet. Cameras only started rolling on the project in January 2025, meaning there will likely be a bit of a wait before new footage is released. The first Superman trailer was released in December 2024 ahead of its July 2025 release date. Based on the same logic, we expect the Supergirl trailer could be released in November or December 2025.

