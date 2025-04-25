New Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow leaked set footage suggests a surprise change from the DC comic

A new leaked video from the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow suggests a major change from the comic books - and it looks like Kara might be spending less time floating around the galaxy than we thought.

In the footage, we see a built-out American town - and it's pretty elaborate. In the comics, Kara Zor-El spends most of her time on Earth. In the comic Woman of Tomorrow, though, written by Tom King, she spends the entire comic on a mission throughout the galaxy after waking up on a remote planet after a night of drinking on her 21st birthday.

Per the official synopsis, "While celebrating her 21st birthday, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) travels across the galaxy with Krypto, during which she meets the young Ruthye (Eve Ridley) and goes on a 'murderous quest for revenge'" (H/T Variety).

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is the second film in Gunn and Safran's new DCU, the first being Superman. Craig Gillespie directs from a screenplay penned by Ana Nogueira. The cast includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Emily Beecham as Supergirl's mother. Schoenaerts is set to play the big bad, Krem of the Yellow Hills. Jason Momoa is also set to make an appearance as everyone's favorite outer space outlaw Lobo.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters on July 26, 2026. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, check out guide to all of the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.