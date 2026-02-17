Stargate: Everything we know about Amazon's new Stargate series

(Image credit: MGM Television)

Sci-fi fans rejoice, because a new Stargate show is heading our way. That's right, after almost a decade since the last official live-action series, Stargate Universe, Amazon has taken up the alien wormhole mantle and revealed that we'll be getting a new TV show soon. However, you may be wondering what you can expect from a modern Stargate?

After all, streaming has changed how TV shows are made and watched today, and a new Stargate definitely won't have the same budget or 20-plus episode format we've grown accustomed to over the years. You may also be wondering if the new show will stick to canon, and what direction the story will be taking as we revisit the alien technology that gave us one of the most beloved franchises in existence. Well, that's where we come in.

Below, we've gathered all the details that you need to know about Amazon's new Stargate series. From release date predictions, updates on its development and production status, plot, and more, we've made sure that this guide keeps up to date with everything you need ahead of the glowing blue portals hitting our small screens.

(Image credit: MGM Television)

Amazon's new Stargate show doesn't have a release date currently, but we are betting that we'll get either a 2027 or 2028 release window soon.

The show was initially announced in November 2025, but has already been moving forward at full steam. Filming is reportedly slated to potentially take place this year, and if that holds true, considering this is a sci-fi series we are talking about, it's likely that a lengthy post-production period will be necessary to get all the special effects sorted.

A two-year period seems like a safe bet; however, this is just speculation on our part for now, and we'll keep you posted as more concrete news heads our way.

Stargate development

(Image credit: MGM Television)

Writing for the new Stargate series is set to begin in 2026, with Martin Gero helming the project. If you didn't know already, Gero has a long past with the franchise and was a consultant and co-producer for both the Atlantis and Universe spin-offs, so we are in good hands here.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other Stargate alumni Joseph Mallozzi and Brad Wright are also part of the creative team. Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, who also have Stargate bylines, have been confirmed as part of the team by Amazon News. And finally, sci-fi heads Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures are also on board.

Joseph Mallozzi has confirmed that writing on the project is also now in full swing, with work starting on January 12, 2026. Sharing the update via a post on X, Mallozzi detailed how the team is focusing on story arcs and mapping out "every beat of every scene of every act."

THE STARGATE WRITERS' ROOM APPROACHETH!The Stargate writers’ room kicks off this Monday, January 12th, in Los Angeles. It’s hard to believe that some 15 years since sitting down to break “Gauntlet”, the Stargate: Universe season 2 finale, with series co-creator Brad Wright and… https://t.co/7bxO8F19f9 pic.twitter.com/V7Fh4h0k03January 10, 2026

The post is promising, as it looks like things are moving along at a fast pace, and the team is dedicated to getting a solid story down on paper before moving on to all the bells and whistles. While writing is underway, a report from Gateworld suggests that filming is slated to begin in late 2026 and will predominantly take place in London.

Stargate casting is still a long way off

(Image credit: MGM Television)

Currently, there are no casting announcements for the new Stargate series. However, Amazon's new blog has shared that we'll be getting cast news in the future, along with production details. If reports that filming begins in the Fall this year are true, that means we'll have cast announcements in just a few months.

Stargate also has a long history of bringing actors into new series from past ones as guest appearances. For instance, Michael Shanks (who played Daniel Jackson on SG-1) also popped up during Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe. However, neither Shanks nor any other past Stargate actor has confirmed their involvement in the project yet. I'm still pretty sure we'll see some familiar faces make an appearance, so watch this space for updates.

In the meantime, Shanks did give advice to the future cast of the new Stargate series during an interview on Dial the Gate. "My advice is to remain even-keeled about the whole thing," he said. "Remember that the best of the best is not the best, and the worst of the worst is not the worst. And just keep that even keel."

Stargate plot speculation

(Image credit: MGM Television)

Considering how writing is still underway, we don't know much about the Stargate plot, but we do know that it won't be resetting canon. Instead of being a remake that retcons past events in the franchise, Gero has reassured fans that this new show will be a fresh entry point instead of a rewritten beginning.

In case you need a quick Stargate refresher, or this new series is your first venture into the iconic sci-fi franchise, Stargate revolves around humans discovering alien technology called Stargates. These are essentially wormholes that let people travel to different planets, and most series in the franchise follow an expeditionary team going through these portals and facing different adversaries and situations.

The last time we saw a live-action Stargate was back in 2011, with "Stargate Universe". In that show, the ending that fans got was seeing the crew of the Destiny being put to sleep in stasis. We may get some kind of mention about the Destiny in the new series, but we are willing to bet money that there will be a new crew this time around and a new adventure that is simply set in the established universe of Stargate, rather than a show that is trying to directly tie into all the previous spin-offs.

Gero has stated that "We're gonna try to earn every view, be it longtime fans or brand-new people." So hopefully, we get a balance between respecting Stargate lore with the occasional fun Easter eggs and a new story that drives the franchise forward. We will keep you posted as more news heads our way, but for now, I personally feel like we can trust Gero to do right by the series and give us something exciting while also tapping into nostalgia as well.

Where can I watch Stargate?

(Image credit: MGM Television)

The new Stargate series will be on Amazon Prime Video once it is released in the future. However, in the meantime, you can also watch the majority of the Stargate franchise on the streamer right now.

The 1994 movie Stargate, Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe, Stargate: The Ark of Truth, Stargate: Continuum, the web series Stargate Origins, and Stargate Infinity are all available on Amazon Prime Video. So, there is plenty for us to catch up on ahead of the new show.

And I have more good news. Netflix subscribers in the UK and US will also be able to stream the three big Stargate series (Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe) soon, as the shows will be on the platform by the end of February.

For more recommendations, head over to our lists of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix and our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime.