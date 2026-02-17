Stargate: Everything we know about Amazon's new Stargate series
Amazon's new Stargate show is on its way, so here's a complete guide on all the latest news and details for the upcoming sci-fi series
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Sci-fi fans rejoice, because a new Stargate show is heading our way. That's right, after almost a decade since the last official live-action series, Stargate Universe, Amazon has taken up the alien wormhole mantle and revealed that we'll be getting a new TV show soon. However, you may be wondering what you can expect from a modern Stargate?
After all, streaming has changed how TV shows are made and watched today, and a new Stargate definitely won't have the same budget or 20-plus episode format we've grown accustomed to over the years. You may also be wondering if the new show will stick to canon, and what direction the story will be taking as we revisit the alien technology that gave us one of the most beloved franchises in existence. Well, that's where we come in.
Below, we've gathered all the details that you need to know about Amazon's new Stargate series. From release date predictions, updates on its development and production status, plot, and more, we've made sure that this guide keeps up to date with everything you need ahead of the glowing blue portals hitting our small screens.
Stargate release date speculation
Amazon's new Stargate show doesn't have a release date currently, but we are betting that we'll get either a 2027 or 2028 release window soon.
The show was initially announced in November 2025, but has already been moving forward at full steam. Filming is reportedly slated to potentially take place this year, and if that holds true, considering this is a sci-fi series we are talking about, it's likely that a lengthy post-production period will be necessary to get all the special effects sorted.
A two-year period seems like a safe bet; however, this is just speculation on our part for now, and we'll keep you posted as more concrete news heads our way.
Stargate development
Writing for the new Stargate series is set to begin in 2026, with Martin Gero helming the project. If you didn't know already, Gero has a long past with the franchise and was a consultant and co-producer for both the Atlantis and Universe spin-offs, so we are in good hands here.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Other Stargate alumni Joseph Mallozzi and Brad Wright are also part of the creative team. Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, who also have Stargate bylines, have been confirmed as part of the team by Amazon News. And finally, sci-fi heads Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell of Safehouse Pictures are also on board.
Joseph Mallozzi has confirmed that writing on the project is also now in full swing, with work starting on January 12, 2026. Sharing the update via a post on X, Mallozzi detailed how the team is focusing on story arcs and mapping out "every beat of every scene of every act."
THE STARGATE WRITERS' ROOM APPROACHETH!The Stargate writers’ room kicks off this Monday, January 12th, in Los Angeles. It’s hard to believe that some 15 years since sitting down to break “Gauntlet”, the Stargate: Universe season 2 finale, with series co-creator Brad Wright and… https://t.co/7bxO8F19f9 pic.twitter.com/V7Fh4h0k03January 10, 2026
The post is promising, as it looks like things are moving along at a fast pace, and the team is dedicated to getting a solid story down on paper before moving on to all the bells and whistles. While writing is underway, a report from Gateworld suggests that filming is slated to begin in late 2026 and will predominantly take place in London.
Stargate casting is still a long way off
Currently, there are no casting announcements for the new Stargate series. However, Amazon's new blog has shared that we'll be getting cast news in the future, along with production details. If reports that filming begins in the Fall this year are true, that means we'll have cast announcements in just a few months.
Stargate also has a long history of bringing actors into new series from past ones as guest appearances. For instance, Michael Shanks (who played Daniel Jackson on SG-1) also popped up during Stargate Atlantis and Stargate Universe. However, neither Shanks nor any other past Stargate actor has confirmed their involvement in the project yet. I'm still pretty sure we'll see some familiar faces make an appearance, so watch this space for updates.
In the meantime, Shanks did give advice to the future cast of the new Stargate series during an interview on Dial the Gate. "My advice is to remain even-keeled about the whole thing," he said. "Remember that the best of the best is not the best, and the worst of the worst is not the worst. And just keep that even keel."
Stargate plot speculation
Considering how writing is still underway, we don't know much about the Stargate plot, but we do know that it won't be resetting canon. Instead of being a remake that retcons past events in the franchise, Gero has reassured fans that this new show will be a fresh entry point instead of a rewritten beginning.
In case you need a quick Stargate refresher, or this new series is your first venture into the iconic sci-fi franchise, Stargate revolves around humans discovering alien technology called Stargates. These are essentially wormholes that let people travel to different planets, and most series in the franchise follow an expeditionary team going through these portals and facing different adversaries and situations.
The last time we saw a live-action Stargate was back in 2011, with "Stargate Universe". In that show, the ending that fans got was seeing the crew of the Destiny being put to sleep in stasis. We may get some kind of mention about the Destiny in the new series, but we are willing to bet money that there will be a new crew this time around and a new adventure that is simply set in the established universe of Stargate, rather than a show that is trying to directly tie into all the previous spin-offs.
Gero has stated that "We're gonna try to earn every view, be it longtime fans or brand-new people." So hopefully, we get a balance between respecting Stargate lore with the occasional fun Easter eggs and a new story that drives the franchise forward. We will keep you posted as more news heads our way, but for now, I personally feel like we can trust Gero to do right by the series and give us something exciting while also tapping into nostalgia as well.
Where can I watch Stargate?
The new Stargate series will be on Amazon Prime Video once it is released in the future. However, in the meantime, you can also watch the majority of the Stargate franchise on the streamer right now.
The 1994 movie Stargate, Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe, Stargate: The Ark of Truth, Stargate: Continuum, the web series Stargate Origins, and Stargate Infinity are all available on Amazon Prime Video. So, there is plenty for us to catch up on ahead of the new show.
And I have more good news. Netflix subscribers in the UK and US will also be able to stream the three big Stargate series (Stargate SG-1, Stargate Atlantis, and Stargate Universe) soon, as the shows will be on the platform by the end of February.
For more recommendations, head over to our lists of the best sci-fi movies on Netflix and our guide to the best shows on Amazon Prime.
After reviewing films throughout University and being a cosy game expert for years, I realised that entertainment journalism was my true calling in 2019. Since then, I've started multiple new farms on Stardew Valley and have written for several publications such as The Upcoming, PCGamesN, and Wargamer. I was the resident Guides Editor and horror lover for The Digital Fix before joining the GamesRadar+ team in 2024. As the Managing Editor for Evergreens, I'll be making sure that all the best lists you read on GamesRadar+ are the most helpful and fun pages on the internet!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.