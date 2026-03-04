Yoda would have covered up Jedi deaths in The Acolyte, and its showrunner has brought the Clone Wars receipts to prove it

Yoda would have gone along with Vernestra's plans in future seasons of The Acolyte

Yoda: Jedi, leader… liar? According to The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland, Yoda would have been complicit in covering up the death of a fellow Force user after the first season – and brought the Clone Wars receipts to prove it.

Spoilers for The Acolyte season 1 ending follow.

Instead of bringing to light the tragedy on Brendok, which soon spiralled out into a conspiracy involving twins Mae and Osha, as well as the re-emergence of Vernestra's former Padawan Qimir, she framed Sol – blaming the fire on him.

The finale saw Vernestra approach a familiar figure – Yoda. Thanks to The Acolyte's cancelation, we never know exactly what the Star Wars icon would have cooked up in future seasons, but Headland has some idea.

Yoda, you may remember, has a patchy history in the Clone Wars era. He frequently misled or withheld information from allies, including about the Clone Army's origins, as well as discovering the existence of another Skywalker – Luke – during the tumultuous period in a galaxy far, far away.

