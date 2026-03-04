Yoda would have covered up Jedi deaths in The Acolyte, and its showrunner has brought the Clone Wars receipts to prove it

Yoda: Jedi, leader… liar? According to The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland, Yoda would have been complicit in covering up the death of a fellow Force user after the first season – and brought the Clone Wars receipts to prove it.

Spoilers for The Acolyte season 1 ending follow.

To help avoid a scandal that would have rocked The High Republic to its core, Vernestra (Rebecca Henderson) burned the slain body of Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae's Jedi was actually killed by Osha).

Instead of bringing to light the tragedy on Brendok, which soon spiralled out into a conspiracy involving twins Mae and Osha, as well as the re-emergence of Vernestra's former Padawan Qimir, she framed Sol – blaming the fire on him.

The finale saw Vernestra approach a familiar figure – Yoda. Thanks to The Acolyte's cancelation, we never know exactly what the Star Wars icon would have cooked up in future seasons, but Headland has some idea.

"For sure, yeah." Headland told The George Lucas Talk Show (H/T The Holo Files) when asked about whether Yoda would be involved in a cover-up alongside Vernestra. "Don’t come at me in the comments, because he does it in Clone Wars. So I don’t want to hear about it."

Yoda, you may remember, has a patchy history in the Clone Wars era. He frequently misled or withheld information from allies, including about the Clone Army's origins, as well as discovering the existence of another Skywalker – Luke – during the tumultuous period in a galaxy far, far away.

Yet, Yoda's rap sheet won't be getting any longer. The Acolyte was canceled after only one season in August 2024. Headland later admitted she wasn't surprised by the news, but was taken aback by the speed of the announcement.

For more, check out the upcoming Star Wars movies on the way very soon.