After fake Mandalorian and Grogu image of Rotta the Hutt brandishing knives took off online, ILM animator debunks the picture: "It's BS"

The new Rotta the Hutt picture circulating online is fake

Rotta the Hutt in The Mandalorian &amp; Grogu
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

A new image purportedly from The Mandalorian and Grogu has been circulating online, and Industrial Light & Magic animation director Hal Hickel has taken to social media to debunk the picture.

The image shows Rotta the Hutt, who will be played by Jeremy Allen White in the film, brandishing two weapons. It looks pretty convincing, but, according to Hickel, it's a total fake.

