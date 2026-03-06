Rotta the Hutt becomes Rotta the cut in our best look yet at Jeremy Allen White's surprisingly jacked Mandalorian and Grogu villain
Following a debunked fake image, The Mandalorian and Grogu unveils our best look yet at Rotta the Hutt
We just got our best look yet at Jeremy Allen White's Mandalorian and Grogu villain Rotta the Hutt, and let me tell ya, he is one seriously jacked worm.
The new official image comes hot on the heels of a debunked fake image of Rotta. Check it out, courtesy of Empire:
EXCLUSIVEJeremy Allen White opens up on voicing Rotta The Hutt – son of Jabba – in The Mandalorian And Grogu.“There’s a little bit of Huttese,” he teases of the role. “It was helpful, of course, to listen to Jabba [in Return Of The Jedi].”READ MORE: https://t.co/QoqALNKPIV pic.twitter.com/Ry6N5SfoaLMarch 6, 2026
In the Star Wars galaxy, Hutts and bounty hunters don't always get along, and that's also true in The Mandalorian and Grogu, where the eponymous pair encounter the surprisingly muscular Rotta, son of the most well-known Hutt of all, Jabba.
Unlike his father, whose decadence is as legendary as his ruthless reputation, scarfing down piles of live creatures and reveling in the entertainment of his personal dancers and executioners, Rotta is clearly a hardcore fighter, wielding double axes and sporting shredded abs that seem to stretch all the way down his tail.
Nonetheless, Jeremy Allen White says he's drawing directly on Larry Ward's original voice performance as Jabba the Hutt in 1983's Return of the Jedi.
"There's a little bit of Huttese," White explains. "My speaking voice changes [as Rotta]. It was helpful, of course, to listen to Jabba."
Rotta first appeared as a child in the Clone Wars animated movie in which Count Dooku kidnaps him as part of a complicated conspiracy to turn the Hutts and the Republic against each other – a plan that's ultimately thwarted by the Jedi. As you can see, he's grown from being just a li'l guy into an absolute unit. He also seems very willing to get his own hands dirty instead of just throwing his opponents into the Sarlacc mouth.
The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters this May 22. Next up for Star Wars is animated series Maul – Shadow Lord, which arrives on Disney Plus this April 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.
