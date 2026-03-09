Kathleen Kennedy says Dave Filoni taking over as Lucasfilm co-president has "been a 10-year mentoring process"

News
By published

Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan have taken over Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan replaced her as president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy has revealed the duo was being prepped for the top job for a decade.

Kennedy became Lucasfilm president in 2012 and stepped down earlier this year. Filoni, chief creative officer and co-creator of Star Wars Rebels, The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and showrunner of The Clone Wars, took her spot along with Lynwen Brennan.

Filoni is also a co-writer and producer on the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu, and he created the next Star Wars release, Maul – Shadow Lord.

The Mandalorian and Grogu, meanwhile, is directed by Jon Favreau and sees Pedro Pascal return as his bounty hunter Din Djarin – who, this time, will be unmasked.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.