Lucasfilm's departing boss Kathleen Kennedy provides less-than-promising updates on several Star Wars movies that are seemingly still in development hell: "I think the ones by Taika [Waititi] and Donald [Glover] are still somewhat alive"

As Kathleen Kennedy departs as Lucasfilm president after 14 years, she's provided a few updates on long-gestating Star Wars movies – but they're probably not as optimistic as you'd hoped for.

"[James] Mangold’s is really on the back burner as is [Steven] Soderbergh’s," Kennedy told Deadline in her exit interview. "I think the ones by Taika [Waititi] and Donald [Glover] are still somewhat alive. That’s going to really be up to the new team to figure out."

Mangold's movie was first announced in 2023 and the film was set to follow the first Jedi, thousands of years before the original trilogy. In 2025, Kennedy said the movie was still happening, but the director had been delayed by his work on A Complete Unknown. To group this film together with Soderbergh's scrapped The Hunt For Ben Solo, then, sounds like a bit of a downgrade.

As for Waititi's movie, very little is known about that. Glover, on the other hand, was tapped to be involved in a Lando prequel about his Solo character, which was also confirmed to be in the works in 2023.

"Jim Mangold and Beau Willimon wrote an incredible script, but it is definitely breaking the mold and it’s on hold," Kennedy added. "Taika has turned in a script that I think is hilarious and great. It’s not just my decision, especially when I’ve got a foot out the door. Donald Glover has turned in a script. And as you have read, Steve Soderbergh and Adam Driver turned in a script written by Scott Burns. It was just great. Anything’s a possibility if somebody’s willing to take a risk."

Kennedy will be replaced as president by Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni and the studio's general manager Lynwen Brennan.

Next up on the big screen from the galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which arrives in theaters on May 22. In the meantime, get up to speed with the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.