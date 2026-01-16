Lucasfilm's departing boss Kathleen Kennedy provides less-than-promising updates on several Star Wars movies that are seemingly still in development hell: "I think the ones by Taika [Waititi] and Donald [Glover] are still somewhat alive"

The fate of several upcoming Star Wars movies seems uncertain

As Kathleen Kennedy departs as Lucasfilm president after 14 years, she's provided a few updates on long-gestating Star Wars movies – but they're probably not as optimistic as you'd hoped for.

"[James] Mangold’s is really on the back burner as is [Steven] Soderbergh’s," Kennedy told Deadline in her exit interview. "I think the ones by Taika [Waititi] and Donald [Glover] are still somewhat alive. That’s going to really be up to the new team to figure out."

"Jim Mangold and Beau Willimon wrote an incredible script, but it is definitely breaking the mold and it’s on hold," Kennedy added. "Taika has turned in a script that I think is hilarious and great. It’s not just my decision, especially when I’ve got a foot out the door. Donald Glover has turned in a script. And as you have read, Steve Soderbergh and Adam Driver turned in a script written by Scott Burns. It was just great. Anything’s a possibility if somebody’s willing to take a risk."

