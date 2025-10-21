Adam Driver got close to making a Ben Solo sequel movie, but Disney "didn't see" how the Star Wars character could still be alive

Adam Driver has revealed that Disney rejected a Ben Solo sequel movie he planned to make with Steven Soderbergh.

Speaking to AP News, Driver said he had been in talks to do another Star Wars movie based around Kylo Ren (the Jedi-in-training formerly known as Ben Solo) since 2021. From there, Driver enlisted the help of Soderbergh to pitch a story to Lucasfilm bosses, including Kathleen Kennedy and Dave Filoni.

The Bourne Ultimatum's Scott Z. Burns was then drafted in to pen a script. The response? According to Driver, Lucasfilm loved one of the "coolest fucking scripts" he's ever been attached to.

But the movie, titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, reached its resting place when presented to Disney CEO Bob Iger and co-chairman Alan Bergman.

“We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," Driver lamented.

In a statement, Soderbergh said, “I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it.”

Undoubtedly one of the shining lights of the sequel trilogy, Adam Driver's Kylo Ren scowled his way through The Force Awakens, with the First Order leader briefly joining forces with Rey to cut down Snoke in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

A frenzied final act in The Rise of Skywalker ultimately led to Ren's redemption and death – though the Star Wars series has had a long, long history of bringing back characters through various means.

Episode 9 alone brought back Emperor Palpatine in contentious – and muddied – circumstances after seemingly perishing at the end of Return of the Jedi.

While the unknown plot of The Hunt for Ben Solo may never see the light of day (with Driver confirming in the same interview that it's "no more), there are still plans afoot for a Daisy Ridley-starring Rey movie, set after the events of the Skywalker Saga.

