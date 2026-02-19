After "2 and a half years of free work" Steven Soderbergh says he is "very disappointed" by the decision to cancel The Hunt for Ben Solo
The Hunt is over
Director Steven Soderbergh has voiced his displeasure with Disney's apparent decision to scrap the Kylo Ren sequel movie, The Hunt for Ben Solo.
"We were all frustrated," Soderbergh told BK Mag. "That was two-and-a-half years of free work for me and Adam [Driver] and [writer] Rebecca Blunt."
The Hunt for Ben Solo seemingly would have revolved around a post-Rise of Skywalker exploration of Kylo Ren, despite the former First Order leader seemingly perishing in the 2019 movie.
On why it never came to fruition, Soderbergh said, "The stated reason was, ‘We don’t think Ben Solo could be alive.’ And that was all we were told. And so there’s nothing to do about it, except move on.”
Soderbergh also revealed he went as far as making the movie "in his head" and, when he went to Disney for a decision, had all the answers to any prospective questions on budget – but was still met with a no.
"But it never even got to that point," Soderbergh said. "It’s insane. We’re all very disappointed.”
News of The Hunt for Ben Solo first broke cover back in October when star Adam Driver told AP News, "We took it to [Disney CEO] Bob Iger and [Disney Entertainment co-chair] Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that."
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Despite The Hunt for Ben Solo seemingly being over, Star Wars fans still have post-sequel trilogy stories to look forward to – in the shape of a Rey movie and a trilogy from X-Men: Days of Future Past writer Simon Kinberg.
For more on that and everything else being worked on in a galaxy far, far away, check out our guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.
