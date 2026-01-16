Longtime Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has regrets about Solo: A Star Wars Story – and says they put Alden Ehrenreich in "an impossible situation" by casting him as Han

News
By published

Solo is the lowest-grossing live-action Star Wars movie to date

Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story
(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Former Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy says Solo: A Star Wars Story is the only film released during her 14-year tenure that she has a "bit of regret" about.

"I don’t really have any regrets. Well, maybe a bit of regret about Solo: A Star Wars Story," Kennedy told Deadline. "I brought Larry Kasdan in on, and we were so excited about that idea. And then when you’re into something and you realize fundamentally, conceptually, you cannot replace Han Solo, at least right now."

"As wonderful as Alden Ehrenreich was, and he really was good, and is a wonderful actor, we put him in an impossible situation," Kennedy explained, possibly referring to the generally negative reaction from fans about Ehrenreich's portrayal of Han. "And once you’re in it and once you’re committed, you’ve got to carry on. I think I have a bit of regret about that, but not about the moviemaking and filmmaking. I don’t have regrets about that. I just think that conceptually, we did it too soon."

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.