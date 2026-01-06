Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni is reportedly set to take over from Kathleen Kennedy as co-president of Star Wars studio Lucasfilm

According to a new report, Dave Filoni and Lynwen Brennan will be the new Lucasfilm co-presidents

Lucasfilm's chief creative officer Dave Filoni is reportedly set to take over from Kathleen Kennedy as co-president of the Star Wars studio, alongside Lynwen Brennan.

According to Puck's 2026 predictions, Kennedy will step down later this month (the publication reports that her publicist has already set up her exit interview) and Filoni and Brennan will replace her as co-presidents.

