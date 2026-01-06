Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni is reportedly set to take over from Kathleen Kennedy as co-president of Star Wars studio Lucasfilm

Lucasfilm's chief creative officer Dave Filoni is reportedly set to take over from Kathleen Kennedy as co-president of the Star Wars studio, alongside Lynwen Brennan.

According to Puck's 2026 predictions, Kennedy will step down later this month (the publication reports that her publicist has already set up her exit interview) and Filoni and Brennan will replace her as co-presidents.

Brennan is currently president and general manager of Lucasfilm Business, so he'll handle the more traditional executive side of things, while Filoni will be "the decider on the creative direction of the franchise in film, television, and any other platforms in the galaxy."

News of Kennedy's retirement first broke in February 2025, but the producer, who's been running Lucasfilm since 2012, quickly denied reports – but said she'd been having discussions with Disney bosses about "eventual succession".

"The truth is, and I want to just say loud and clear, I am not retiring. I will never retire from movies," she said last year. "What's happening at Lucasfilm is I have been talking for quite some time with both Bob [Iger] and Alan [Bergman] about what eventual succession might look like. We have an amazing bench of people here, and we have every intention of making an announcement months or a year down the road."

Next up from the galaxy far, far away is The Mandalorian and Grogu, which Filoni co-wrote with director Jon Favreau. Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and his small green companion will make their debut big-screen outing in the movie, alongside Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt and Sigourney Weaver as the New Republic's Colonel Ward.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on May 22. While we wait, check out our guide to all the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.