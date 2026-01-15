George Lucas Padawan Dave Filoni is taking over as co-president of Lucasfilm as Kathleen Kennedy steps down after 14 years

After 14 years as president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down to return to the role of a producer.

Meanwhile, chief creative officer Dave Filoni and general manager Lynwen Brennan will step up as co-presidents, taking over as the leaders of the Star Wars franchise (via StarWars.com).

The move is not entirely unexpected, with the official announcement presaged by a spate of unconfirmed reports of the personnel shift earlier this month. Filoni's ascent to the head role makes total sense, as he's been part of Lucasfilm since 2008, when he directed the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, working so closely alongside George Lucas that he's often been described as his "Padawan." He's also been a director, producer, and more on some of the most popular current Star Wars media including The Mandalorian and Ahsoka.

"My love of storytelling was shaped by the films of Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas. I never dreamed I would be privileged to learn the craft of filmmaking from both of them," says Filoni in a statement. "From Rey to Grogu, Kathy has overseen the greatest expansion in Star Wars storytelling onscreen that we have ever seen. I am incredibly grateful to Kathy, George, Bob Iger and Alan Bergman for their trust and the opportunity to lead Lucasfilm in this new role, doing a job I truly love. May the Force be with you."

Lynwen Brennan is also a well-placed pick as co-president as the current general manager of business for Lucasfilm.

"Lucasfilm has played such a meaningful part in my life," Brennan states. "It's a community of inspiring storytellers with a rebel spirit like no other, and I am honored to join Dave Filoni in leading us forward. I have been so fortunate to learn from George Lucas, Kathy Kennedy and Alan Bergman and have unwavering faith in Dave's creative vision for the next chapter in this storied studio's legacy."

As president of Lucasfilm since Disney purchased the Star Wars studio, Kathleen Kennedy has overseen the entire Rey trilogy, Solo, Rogue One, and every other Star Wars project produced under the Disney banner. Though she's stepping back as head of the studio, she'll remain on board as a full-time producer.

"When George Lucas asked me to take over Lucasfilm upon his retirement, I couldn't have imagined what lay ahead," said Kennedy. "It has been a true privilege to spend more than a decade working alongside the extraordinary talent at Lucasfilm. Their creativity and dedication have been an inspiration, and I'm deeply proud of what we've accomplished together. I'm excited to continue developing films and television with both longtime collaborators and fresh voices who represent the future of storytelling."

