George Lucas Padawan Dave Filoni is taking over as co-president of Lucasfilm as Kathleen Kennedy steps down after 14 years

Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni and general manager Lynwen Brennan are replacing Kathleen Kennedy as co-presidents

After 14 years as president of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy is stepping down to return to the role of a producer.

Meanwhile, chief creative officer Dave Filoni and general manager Lynwen Brennan will step up as co-presidents, taking over as the leaders of the Star Wars franchise (via StarWars.com).

