Upcoming Star Wars games: Every new Star Wars game announced so far

There's no shortage of upcoming Star Wars games in the works right now. We already know about some exciting untitled projects from notable studios and veteran developers, along with the revival of a much-loved classic in the form of a Knights of the Old Republic Remake. But it certainly doesn't stop there. With a wealth of announcements about various upcoming Star War games in the past year alone, the lineup looks set to offer us all kinds of different adventures set in a galaxy far, far away in 2022 and beyond. Most recently, the Star Wars Celebration event just revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – the much rumored and highly anticipated sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order .

With so many Star Wars games teased and announced, it'll be exciting to see if any of them make another appearance during E3 2022 . While we know that EA Play won't be happening this year as part of the E3 2022 schedule , there are plenty of showcases taking place that may show us more of some of the new Star Wars games from other studios and developers. So, if you're more than ready to pull out your lightsaber and dive into a new adventure, read on below to find all of the upcoming Star Wars games announced so far, along with their expected launch windows and platforms.

Star Wars: Hunters

(Image credit: Zynga)

Release date: 2022

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS

Star Wars: Hunters is a new team-based multiplayer game coming to mobile and Switch sometime in 2022. Made by developer Zynga and Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars: Hunters takes place after the fall of the Galactic Empire, with a cast of new characters you'll be able to choose from as you join squads and take on multiplayer battles in various settings inspired by "iconic" Star Wars locations. Some of the characters you can choose to fight as in the upcoming arena-combat game include the likes of Rebels, Stormtroopers, and bounty hunters. A recent panel (opens in new tab) during the recent Star Wars Celebration event also revealed that every character will have backstories and set dynamics with other characters.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

(Image credit: EA)

Release date: TBC 2023

Platform(s): PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

First announced during Star Wars Celebration, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is officially on the way from developer Respawn. Jedi: Survivor is a follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, set to take place five years after the events of protagonist Cal Kestis' original adventure. As one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy, Cal is said to continue to feel the weight of his position as he tries to stay ahead of the Empire's pursuit. While we don't know much about the story just yet, we do know that Survivor will expand upon stories and characters in the Star Wars universe and looks set to also build on the combat of Fallen Order. What is perhaps most exciting of all is the fact that this upcoming sequel will find a home on current-gen consoles, meaning Cal's next journey will be taking advantage of the latest hardware capabilities on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Respawn's Star Wars FPS

(Image credit: EA)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

As well as continuing on the Star Wars Jedi series with Survivor, Respawn is also currently working on as yet untitled Star Wars first-person shooter. Respawn game director Peter Hirschmann is leading the development of the project, which was first revealed in January 2022 . Hirschmann is no stranger to the Star Wars franchise in the gaming space, having previously experience working on the original Star Wars Battlefront games, as well as Star Wars: The Force Unleashed. At the time of the announcement, work had only "just begun" on the title, so it'll likely be some time before we get a solid release date or learn more details about the game. Still, given that Jedi: Survivor is current-gen, it does seem like a safe bet to assume we'll see this new experience land on the latest consoles.

Respawn's Star Wars strategy game

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

If an FPS and another step in the Star Wars Jedi series wasn't enough, Respawn kept the surprises coming with the announcement of a Star Wars strategy game. Revealed alongside the first-person shooter, the untitled Star Wars strategy game is currently being developed through a "production collaboration" with freshly established studio Bit Reactor. Respawn will be producing the project, while Bit Reactor leads its development. The new studio is being led by veteran developer Greg Foertsch, who previously worked at Firaxis on Sid Meisner's Civilization series – among others. Very little has been revealed about the project so far, so the release date is still likely to be a ways off.

Star Wars: Eclipse

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

First announced during the Game Awards 2021, Star Wars Eclipse is a new action-adventure from Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human developer Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games. Described as a branching narrative game, Eclipse takes place in the High Republic Era in an "uncharted region of the Outer Rim". With new faces and environments, you'll be experiencing its story through the eyes of an ensemble cast of playable characters who are all said to have their own personalities and motivations, and will each make their own impact on each other and the adventure overall. When it was first announced, it was said to be in the early stages of development, so it may be some time before Eclipse arrives. And while it has not yet been confirmed, it seems likely that it will land on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S when it does.

Knights of the Old Republic remake

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Games)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PS5, PC

The Knights of the Old Republic remake is set to deliver a new version of the much-loved RPG from 2003 to PS5 and PC. First revealed during the PlayStation 2021 Showcase, we got our very first look at a revamped Darth Raven who was a customizable protagonist in the original game. The remake is coming from Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games, the former of which has previously worked on several remasters of previous Star Wars games, including Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast. With only a brief teaser revealed so far, we don't yet have a release date, but the prospect of a remake is undeniably exciting. The original game from BioWare allowed you to shape your own journey in the galaxy as one of nine different customizable characters, with plenty of choice and freedom. It'll be interesting to see how this new version shapes up and how the Knights of the Old Republic remake will make use of the power of modern-day hardware.

Ubisoft Open World Star Wars game

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

Ubisoft is currently working on a new open world Star Wars game in collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games. With development led by The Divison studio Massive Entertainment, the upcoming Ubisoft Star Wars game is set to be a story-driven adventure. Creative director Julian Gerighty said in a post from Ubisoft (opens in new tab) that "we want to make it a unique game in the saga with a captivating story and set of characters that players can relate to and connect with." We also know it's being created on the Snowdrop engine using "cutting-edge technologies". Given the emphasis on the tech, we'll likely see it land on the latest platforms and take advantage of the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Amy Hennig's Star Wars game

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Games)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): TBC

As yet untitled Star Wars games is also currently in the works from Skydance New Media. In collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, veteran writer and director Amy Hennig will be at the helm of the studio, who's well known for previously working on big hits such as Uncharted and Jak and Daxter. The new Star Wars game is described as narrative-driven action-adventure, and while not much else has been revealed about the project, a report suggests it could well be a revival of a prior Star Wars project that was ultimately shuttered. While still unconfirmed, a leak pointed towards it bringing back Project Ratag, a game set during the Rebel Alliance era that was once in development at EA studio Visceral . The project is still likely quite a ways off, but we certainly can't wait to learn more.

See what else is on the horizon with our roundup of upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games.