Star Wars Zero Company is inspired by the best parts of every era: Andor's "political intrigue," Rogue One's grit, and the OG trilogy's "mythic pulp adventure"

Star Wars Zero Company was just unveiled at Star Wars Celebration 2025, and music to the galaxy's ears, it's taking inspiration from some of the best Star Warses.

Star Wars Zero Company is unlike any other Star Wars game, though. Made by Respawn and Bit Reactor (a new studio from former XCOM devs), it's a single-player turn-based tactics game with a bit of Fire Emblem flavor in the sense that you can bond with your crew and build up their interpersonal relationships to then gain an edge in combat, naturally.

Despite being set during the prequel's Clone Wars, though, Zero Company is pulling from almost every era of the Star Wars universe. Speaking during a Star Wars Celebration Japan panel, Bit Reactor CEO and game director Greg Foertsch said the team is "inspired by the political intrigue of Andor, the gritty battlefield perspective of Rogue One, and, of course, the mythic pulp adventure of the original trilogy."

"We love how all of those stories respect the intelligence and attention of the Star Wars audience and we do the same," he continued. "None of the characters in Zero Company are flawless or immune to a fatal cast of blaster poisoning."

"You know, we have never shied away from showing how complicated this conflict was, all the shades of gray, but I really think Zero Company is going to be one of the first time that players actually get to go hands-on with that," Lucasfilm creative executive Kelsey Sharpe added.

Star Wars Celebration also bought news of an animated series starring none other than Darth Maul, while Anakin Skywalker is returning in Ahsoka Season 2.