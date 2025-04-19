Respawn and XCOM veterans' new strategy game Star Wars Zero Company looks like Fire Emblem: Clone Wars Edition, and it's coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox in 2026

Star Wars Zero Company, next year's single-player turn-based tactics game set in a galaxy far, far away, has just been properly unveiled at a Star Wars Celebration 2025 panel.

Lucasfilm Games, Respawn (Titanfall, Star Wars Jedi, Apex Legends), and Bit Reactor (a new developer made up of Firaxis veterans) spilled the beans on their joint upcoming Star Wars game, set to launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2026.

The strategy spin-off was announced slightly early this week with nothing other than key art hinting that it's set during the Clone Wars era of the Star Wars timeline. We now know that all of those references were leading us the right way: Star Wars Zero Company does, in fact, take place during the twilight of the Clone Wars, meaning you can look forward to lotsa droids, possible Jedi-cide, and hopefully prequel-tinged jokes.

Star Wars Zero Company follows a former Republic officer called Hawks, who commands an "unconventional outfit of professionals for hire hailing from across the galaxy" to take out a mysterious threat that'll "consume the galaxy if left unchecked," according to a press release.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: EA / Lucasfilm Games)

What that cataclysmic threat could be is anyone's guess, but, honestly, it's the titular gang of misfits that makes Zero Company such an attractive proposition.

Our main man's appearance and class can be fully customized, while recruited operatives can be "personalized" somewhat with their own loadouts, abilities, and archetypes, including Star Wars classics, such as Clone Troopers, astromechs, and even endangered Jedi who can join your squad.

What's even more exciting is that Zero Company seems to be letting you dive deeper into your party's relationships than most tactics games, with maybe even a little bit of flavor borrowed from Fire Emblem or Marvel's Midnight Suns.

Between campaign missions, you'll be zipping back to your base of operations to get "to know a cast of newly authored Star Wars characters." And while you're out in the field, your squadmates can "forge bonds between them to unlock powerful combat synergies" - seemingly not too different to how Fire Emblem characters level up their relationship when you pair them up together.

Elsewhere at Star Wars Celebration 2025, Lucasfilm announced an animated Star Wars show focused entirely on Darth Maul.