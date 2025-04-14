XCOM veterans' Star Wars: Zero Company revealed 5 days early as "a single-player turn-based tactics game" with clone troopers and Mandalorians

The mystery Star Wars strategy game from a group of XCOM veterans has officially been announced as Star Wars: Zero Company ahead of a proper reveal at Star Wars Celebration in Japan later this week. EA is providing the first concrete information we've had on the upcoming Star Wars game since it was vaguely teased years ago.

There's not much detail in today's announcement, which simply includes the title, a piece of art showing six characters, and the promise that this is "a single-player turn-based tactics game."

The artwork shows a clone trooper and a Mandalorian warrior, suggesting that the game will take place during the Clone Wars era of the Star Wars timeline.

The art also features an astromech droid, a lightsaber-wielding alien Jedi, a human (or human-like) character in a sealed space suit, and a mustached man viewing a hologram image of a battle droid, further suggesting a Clone Wars setting.

A "world-exclusive first look" at Zero Company will happen as part of an April 19 panel at Star Wars Celebration, featuring Lucasfilm Games, Respawn, and BitReactor. Celebration will also bring us a reveal for the second DLC pack coming to Star Wars Outlaws.

A collaboration on a Star Wars strategy game between Respawn and BitReactor was announced way back in 2022, but it was only in 2024 that it became clear the title would be a turn-based tactics game building on the strength of its developers' experience making XCOM.

