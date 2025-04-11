Star Wars Outlaws DLC 2 will officially be revealed at Star Wars Celebration Japan, but in the meantime we've got a teaser image showing the return of a fan favorite from Clone Wars

There's still one more piece of DLC on the horizon for Star Wars Outlaws, and Ubisoft has officially confirmed that it's going to be revealed as part of Star Wars Celebration Japan this month. In the meantime, there's a little teaser image to set the stage.

"Tune in to get a first glimpse at what’s next for Star Wars Outlaws," Ubisoft says in a tweet. "Join us on April 18th at Star Wars Celebration to learn more." Attached is a poster image for the new DLC, showcasing Hondo Ohnaka in all his questionable glory as well as a series of starfighters apparently chasing a small escape pod.

Tune in to get a first glimpse at what’s next for Star Wars Outlaws. Join us on April 18th at Star Wars Celebration to learn more. pic.twitter.com/im1MLcB2RbApril 11, 2025

The DLC's title, A Pirate's Fortune, and a small plot description were first revealed last year: "The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates." This teaser image is the first major update we've gotten on the expansion since. Ohnaka was a regular presence throughout the Clone Wars and Rebels animated series, and has long been a favorite among fans.

A Pirate's Fortune was listed for a "spring 2025" release in the last roadmap. The previous DLC, Wild Card, offered a fun little side story quite different from anything the main game, and I'm hopeful this second expansion can do the same – though I do have my fingers crossed for something a bit meatier this time around. We'll find out more soon enough.

If you're diving into the open-world game for the first time, check out our guide to the best Star Wars Outlaws outfits, armor, and loadout.