The best Star Wars Outlaws outfits, armor and loadout

The best Star Wars Outlaws outfit and armor will depend on whether you generally prefer combat or stealth, but as you explore and find more gear and clothing, your options will expand significantly. Our Star Wars Outlaws review praised the game's aesthetic, but sometimes you have to put the fashion-souls mindset aside and just equip what's going to give you the best chance at survival.

While different outfits provide different powers in Star Wars Outlaws and there's a set bonus for wearing all the armor from a particular outfit, there are a couple of options that stand head and shoulders above the rest. If you want to know what the best chest, belt, and pants to combine in Kay Vess' wardrobe are, here's our pick for the best armor and outfits in Star Wars Outlaws, and how you can get it yourself.

What is the best armor and outfit in Star Wars Outlaws?

The best outfit and armor in Star Wars Outlaws you should have equipped in your equipment loadout is as follows:

Best armor: Outlaw Set (Set Bonus: Deal more damage and regenerate health over time while at full Adrenaline) Outlaw Jacket Gain Adrenaline when Nix successfully performs risky actions. Gain Adrenaline over time while in Combat. Outlaw Belt Increases Adrenaline gained from defeating enemies. Swapping blaster modules now triggers the Supercooled state. Outlaw Pants Greatly slows Adrenaline loss over time. Gain a huge shot of Adrenaline when using Bacta Vials.

Outlaw Set (Set Bonus: Deal more damage and regenerate health over time while at full Adrenaline)

Runner up: Kijimi Explorer Set (Set Bonus: Greatly reduces damage taken at low health. Defeating enemies while at low health with Kay's Blaster triggers Super Cooling (latter power requires Good or better Reputation with the Ashiga Clan faction). Kijimi Explorer Jacket Reduces damage taken from blaster and projectile weapons. Increases the amount of Adrenaline gained when taking damage. Kijimi Explorer Belt Increases Bacta Vial carrying capacity. Fully restore health upon taking lethal damage. Kijimi Explorer Pants Greatly reduces damage taken from explosions when crouched, rolling or sliding. Health begins to regenerate sooner after taking damage.

Kijimi Explorer Set (Set Bonus: Greatly reduces damage taken at low health. Defeating enemies while at low health with Kay's Blaster triggers Super Cooling (latter power requires Good or better Reputation with the Ashiga Clan faction).

Most armor and outfits you can equip in Star Wars Outlaws have a particular focus or niche, but what makes the Outlaw Set so good is that it applies to both Stealth and Combat, as the Adrenaline Rush can be used to quickly take down opponents who spot you, or to bring down a string of enemies. Admittedly, it's more inclined towards combat than stealth, but considering failed stealth just ends in combat, it's more universal that way.

Meanwhile, the Kijimi set simply turns Kay Vess into a combat tank, so no matter how badly you screw up, it's unlikely you'll get killed over it. You'll be dependent on a good reputation with the Ashiga Clan to get the most out of it, but considering their smaller footprint in the galaxy, it's hard to run into them in such a way as to upset them, especially if you're not trying to.

How to get the best armor in Star Wars Outlaws

To get the Outlaw Set, you simply need to complete the three quest chains that open up when you're deciding which planet you should go to first in Star Wars Outlaws. There'll be three quest chains - one on Tatooine, one on Kijimi, and one on Akima - and completing each one gets you a piece of the Outlaw Set.

To get the Kijimi Explorer Set, you need to reach max reputation with the Ashiga Clan as part of the Star Wars Outlaws factions and reputation system. It's a set so good, it's one of the reasons we recommended prioritising becoming friends with them. Our recommendation is to head to Kijimi and start doing contracts for the Ashiga Clan, as well as pursuing their Opportunities.

