5 years after it was announced, Ubisoft says the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming "very soon"

Five long years after Ubisoft announced The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, the studio says the game is releasing "very soon."

To be fair, in between the remake's announcement in 2020 and now was a complete development reboot in 2023 that has never been officially explained. Still, with a 2026 release window, six years is a long, long time to make a game that already exists.

Ubisoft gave a vague tease of the remake's release timing during the Q&A portion of its recent Annual General Meeting with investors (thanks, PC Gamer).

Just to contextualize a little, Ubisoft CFO Frederick Duguet was answering a question about Tencent's investment into the studio and the new Tencent-backed Ubisoft subsidiary, and said this about investing some of that cash into its own franchises:

"As you know, we've got some iconic brand names in our catalog that we can either activate or reactivate with little investment," Duguet said. "This goes to the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which is going to be released very soon, or even Splinter Cell later on."

Ah, Splinter Cell, the other, even more elusive Ubisoft remake that was announced in 2021 and still doesn't have a release date or window. The last time we heard from Ubisoft on that project was right before Summer Game Fest 2025 when it randomly shared a picture of protagonist Sam Fisher's face on social media... and then never followed up with anything. Brutal.

As for Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Ubisoft assured fans in June that the game was alive and well despite the relative silence from the studio. "We're still deep in the game — exploring, building, and ensuring the sands move with purpose," Ubisoft said at the time.

All of this can be a lot to keep up with, but our comprehensive guide to upcoming Ubisoft games should help a little.