Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced finally out in the open as Ubisoft acknowledges its worst-kept secret: "Keep your spyglass on the horizon"

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, The long-rumored Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake has finally been acknowledged by Ubisoft, with a cryptic message included among a suite of updates about other titles.

In an update on the franchise, newly-appointed head of content Jean Guesdon discussed rumors around Assassin's Creed Hexe and standalone multiplayer project Invictus. He hinted that "speculation around Assassin's Creed is not new," suggesting players remember that not everything they read online is necessarily true.

However, Guesdon said there was a slight exception to that rule, acknowledging that "some whispers have a little more wind in their sales," and telling fans to "keep your spyglass on the horizon," signing off with a parrot emoji. If that wasn't clear, it's a pretty direct gesture in the direction of rumors surrounding a remake of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag - made more clear by concept art imagery that shows off Edward Kenway above a logo for 'Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced'.

Those rumors began to swirl in the summer of 2023, and continued apace over the past couple of years. Since then, various leaks have stemmed from a figurine manufacturer, and the original game's main voice actor, as well as Steam updates, a PEGI filing, and even teases from Ubisoft itself. Despite all of those clues, however, this is the first time that a senior figure within Ubisoft has directly acknowledged how poorly-kept this secret has been.

That might be because development hasn't always been going so well. The Black Flag Remake was reportedly caught up in Ubisoft's "major reset" in January which saw several titles delayed or canceled. Thankfully, the remake was only pushed back rather than shuttered entirely, but six games, including a long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, didn't survive the cuts.

Sadly, even though Ubisoft has finally acknowledged its existence, it sounds like we'll be waiting a little longer for more concrete info on the Black Flag Remake. However, in place of that, there are several notable updates to other games in the series. Those include a hint about a "darker" game in Assassin's Creed Hexe. a "final phase" process for Assassin's Creed Shadows that will include "a few surprises," and a 60fps update for Assassin's Creed Unity across PS5 and Xbox Series X.

