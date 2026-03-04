Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced finally out in the open as Ubisoft acknowledges its worst-kept secret: "Keep your spyglass on the horizon"

News
By published

Ubisoft has confirmed the leaked Black Flag Resynced title

Black Flag Resynced
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, The long-rumored Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake has finally been acknowledged by Ubisoft, with a cryptic message included among a suite of updates about other titles.

In an update on the franchise, newly-appointed head of content Jean Guesdon discussed rumors around Assassin's Creed Hexe and standalone multiplayer project Invictus. He hinted that "speculation around Assassin's Creed is not new," suggesting players remember that not everything they read online is necessarily true.

A word from Jean Guesdon - Assassin’s Creed Franchise - YouTube A word from Jean Guesdon - Assassin’s Creed Franchise - YouTube
Watch On

That might be because development hasn't always been going so well. The Black Flag Remake was reportedly caught up in Ubisoft's "major reset" in January which saw several titles delayed or canceled. Thankfully, the remake was only pushed back rather than shuttered entirely, but six games, including a long-awaited Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, didn't survive the cuts.

Sadly, even though Ubisoft has finally acknowledged its existence, it sounds like we'll be waiting a little longer for more concrete info on the Black Flag Remake. However, in place of that, there are several notable updates to other games in the series. Those include a hint about a "darker" game in Assassin's Creed Hexe. a "final phase" process for Assassin's Creed Shadows that will include "a few surprises," and a 60fps update for Assassin's Creed Unity across PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Here are the best Assassin's Creed games to get lost in right now.