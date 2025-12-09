Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake appears to be all but confirmed as an age rating for "Black Flag Resynced" emerges on the official PEGI website

It looks like the long-rumored Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake might finally be happening, as European age-rating system PEGI has listed "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" on its website.

Highlighted on ResetEra , the rating in question gives little away outside of the apparent game name – it's been given a PEGI 18, the same as the original release, with content descriptions for violence, bad language, and in-game purchases. The only thing different there from the original is the "in-game purchases" descriptor, for what I imagine are very self-explanatory reasons.

Notably, this rating is missing the "release dates and platforms" section PEGI usually displays, as well as a more detailed description of the game and its content. As such, there's no suggestion of what platforms Resynced could be eyeing up.

Interestingly, late last month, one Reddit user took the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit sharing what they claimed to be a finding from Assassin's Creed Shadows' localization table, which read: "Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a work of historical fiction created by a diverse team. While inspired by historical events, people, and locations, it remains a work of fiction in which creative liberties have been taken to adapt it to the interactive format of a video game."

This didn't gain much traction at the time, but either that's an enormous coincidence, a legendary prediction, or things are starting to come together ahead of an upcoming announcement.

Of course, we're fast approaching The Game Awards 2025 – the show is taking place late Thursday, December 11 (or very early on December 12, depending on your time zone), which seems like the perfect potential time for a reveal. Separately, another Assassin's Creed fan recently pointed out that the original Black Flag has received a number of Steam backend updates lately , and suggested that it could be connected to the long-rumored remake.

Ubisoft hasn't actually announced the game, but has confirmed that remakes of older games in the series are in the works , and we've elsewhere seen a number of hints that one of them could be Black Flag , with some speculation that it could arrive before the end of March 2026 .

For now, we'll just have to watch this space. We reached out to ask if Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced's PEGI rating is indeed legitimate and for a Black Flag remake, but Ubisoft declined to comment.