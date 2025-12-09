Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake appears to be all but confirmed as an age rating for "Black Flag Resynced" emerges on the official PEGI website

News
By published

Could Ubisoft be preparing for an announcement?

Watching a whale from a pirate&#039;s ship in Assassin&#039;s Creed 4: Black Flag
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

It looks like the long-rumored Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag remake might finally be happening, as European age-rating system PEGI has listed "Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced" on its website.

Highlighted on ResetEra, the rating in question gives little away outside of the apparent game name – it's been given a PEGI 18, the same as the original release, with content descriptions for violence, bad language, and in-game purchases. The only thing different there from the original is the "in-game purchases" descriptor, for what I imagine are very self-explanatory reasons.

Interestingly, late last month, one Reddit user took the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit sharing what they claimed to be a finding from Assassin's Creed Shadows' localization table, which read: "Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a work of historical fiction created by a diverse team. While inspired by historical events, people, and locations, it remains a work of fiction in which creative liberties have been taken to adapt it to the interactive format of a video game."

TOPICS
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
Deputy News Editor

I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.