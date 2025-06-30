Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake takes a step closer to reality as lead voice actor tells fans "you may have to beat it again"

The rumored Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake might already be one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry, and its lead actor doesn't seem to be helping keep it under wraps.
In a video that emerged from last month's Nightmare Weekend convention in Chicago, Edward Kenway actor Matt Ryan was signing something for a fan before offering up an unprompted hint. "Have you beat the game?" he asks, referring to his lead role in Assassin's Creed: Black Flag. When the fan says yes, Ryan responds "well you might have to beat it again."
Apparently shocked by Ryan's candour, the fan asks "is this true?" Met by a knowing look, they continue "they've got to run through all of them again." To that, Ryan says: "Well especially this one. There's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything."
Having apparently thrown his NDA in an industrial shredder, Ryan's sudden coyness is a bit of a surprise, particularly since the apparent existence of the Black Flag remake is a pretty open secret. Rumors have been swirling for years, but they've started to solidify in recent months. That's mostly thanks to statue maker Pure Arts, who revealed that "there is something going on with Edward" in a livestream in March.
Amusingly, the artists in that stream seem pretty convinced that Ubisoft had already unveiled the existence of a Black Flag remake, but clearly that's not the case. The Assassin's Creed maker has revealed that remakes of "older Assassin's Creed games" are in the works, but it's not clarified which ones. It does seem pretty clear that Black Flag – still one of the best-received games in the series – would be high on that list, but it's still amusing to watch a project so leaky that it would scarcely make it across a puddle, let alone the Atlantic.
Check out our list of the best Assassin's Creed games.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.