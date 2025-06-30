Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake takes a step closer to reality as lead voice actor tells fans "you may have to beat it again"

The rumored Assassin's Creed: Black Flag remake might already be one of the worst-kept secrets in the industry, and its lead actor doesn't seem to be helping keep it under wraps.

In a video that emerged from last month's Nightmare Weekend convention in Chicago, Edward Kenway actor Matt Ryan was signing something for a fan before offering up an unprompted hint. "Have you beat the game?" he asks, referring to his lead role in Assassin's Creed: Black Flag. When the fan says yes, Ryan responds "well you might have to beat it again."

Apparently shocked by Ryan's candour, the fan asks "is this true?" Met by a knowing look, they continue "they've got to run through all of them again." To that, Ryan says: "Well especially this one. There's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything."

Having apparently thrown his NDA in an industrial shredder, Ryan's sudden coyness is a bit of a surprise, particularly since the apparent existence of the Black Flag remake is a pretty open secret. Rumors have been swirling for years , but they've started to solidify in recent months. That's mostly thanks to statue maker Pure Arts, who revealed that "there is something going on with Edward" in a livestream in March.

Amusingly, the artists in that stream seem pretty convinced that Ubisoft had already unveiled the existence of a Black Flag remake, but clearly that's not the case. The Assassin's Creed maker has revealed that remakes of "older Assassin's Creed games" are in the works , but it's not clarified which ones. It does seem pretty clear that Black Flag – still one of the best-received games in the series – would be high on that list, but it's still amusing to watch a project so leaky that it would scarcely make it across a puddle, let alone the Atlantic.

