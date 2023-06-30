One of our favorite Assassin's Creed games is reportedly getting a remake

Black Flag, which is regarded by many - including us - as one of the best Assassin's Creed games, reportedly has a remake in early development.

Ubisoft Singapore is leading development on the remake, according to two anonymous sources speaking to Kotaku. The report says the project is "still in its earliest stages and will not be complete for at least a few years," and notes that Ubisoft Singapore, the division that has taken charge of the series' naval combat since its introduction in Assassin's Creed 3, is "heavily involved" in the remake.

The scope of the remake is currently unclear, but the length of the development schedule suggests that this is more than a light remaster. Ubisoft declined to comment on Kotaku's report.

Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag was a cross-gen game that launched across PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PS4, Xbox One, and PC in 2013. After Assassin's Creed 3 attempted to wrap up the series convoluted plot a year earlier to mixed results, Black Flag offered a more adventurous journey into the golden age of piracy that quickly proved a hit.

Ubisoft Singapore is also at work on the long-delayed Skull and Bones, which itself builds on the Assassin's Creed naval combat systems. According to Kotaku's report, the studio is currently forcing all developers to work in-office rather than remotely, and longer hours could be on the horizon as production on the troubled game continues.

There are a pile of upcoming Assassin's Creed games on the horizon, the first of which is Assassin's Creed Mirage, due to launch on October 12.