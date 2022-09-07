Assassin's Creed Mirage – Everything we know so far about the new AC game

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to be officially unveiled this week, following weeks of leaks and official teases. This is a big moment both for Ubisoft, who has surprisingly few upcoming PS5 games and upcoming Xbox Series X games with confirmed release windows, and for the broader Assassin's Creed franchise too, which is currently celebrating its 15th anniversary. If you want to follow along with the reveal of the next Assassin's Creed game, you'll want to tune into the Ubisoft Forward September Showcase that is scheduled for September 10, 2022.

Naturally, there's a lot of interest around Assassin's Creed Mirage as we're about to cross the two-year threshold since the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla – we've never had to wait this long for a new installment to the series, and we're as keen as you are to see what the additional development time will bring. Ubisoft has said that this upcoming Forward will "unveil the future of the franchise", but while we wait for the Saturday showcase, let's dig into everything we know about Assassin's Creed Mirage so far.

What is Assassin's Creed Mirage?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Mirage was officially teased on September 1 , after Ubisoft confirmed the name and released the first official artwork on Twitter. The post read (opens in new tab): "Assassin's Creed Mirage is the next Assassin's Creed game. We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT."

Thankfully, we have been able to ascertain a few details from the artwork. We know that Assassin's Creed Mirage will star a younger Basim, who was introduced in one of the Assassin's Creed Valhalla. What's really exciting is the sight of Basim dressed in all white, leaping into a crowd with hidden blade extended – indicating that Assassin's Creed is set to return to its stealth roots, following five years and three games that lent further into open world exploration and action-RPG combat.

Where is the new Assassin's Creed set?

With Assassin's Creed Mirage taking place in Baghdad, it'll be quite the shift from Valhalla's setting. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

The official Assassin's Creed Mirage artwork has revealed that the new Assassin's Creed setting will be Baghdad. That news comes after rumors suggested the setting back in July . It's been a long time since the series has explored this type of more contained environment – 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins placed us in the wilds of Ancient Egypt, 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey let us explore Ancient Greece, and 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla let us get lost in the rolling hills of the British Isles. It's unknown whether Assassin's Creed Mirage will draw more inspiration from the dense cityscapes of Assassin's Creed 2 and Unity; thankfully, we don't have long to wait to find out for certain.

Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay reveal

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Back in June, Ubisoft promised that it would unveil "the future of Assassin's Creed" in a September event . We now know that the upcoming Ubisoft Forward will be broadcast on Ubisoft's social channels on Saturday, September 10. You'll need to tune in at 12PM PT / 3PM ET / 8PM BST to catch all of the announcements. While an Assassin's Creed Mirage gameplay reveal is expected, there are also rumors that the publisher will unveil an Assassin's Creed Japan game – not to mention an Assassin's Creed game set around "witch trials", which has already gotten fans hyped . It's also been a long time since we last heard anything on Assassin's Creed Infinity, which is reportedly a platform for the series' future .

Assassin's Creed Mirage leaks

Leaks suggest that the bustling social stealth and crowd systems from Assassin's Creed Unity are set to return. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed is no stranger to leaks – I've been covering this series in a professional capacity for almost a decade, and I can't recall a single installment making it to reveal without something coming out beforehand. Sometimes it's something as simple as a branded keychain (opens in new tab) that spoils the party, or in the case of Assassin's Creed Mirage, it's a little more substantial. From the official Mirage artwork being reportedly spotted on Ubisoft's own store (opens in new tab) early by fansite The Codex Network, to a trove of unverified details (opens in new tab) coming from content creators – such as YouTube's j0nathan (opens in new tab), who has spoken about a more forthright focus on stealth, parkour, and the return of the crowd systems from AC Unity. Of course, you should take all of the Assassin's Creed Mirage leaks with a pinch of salt. With Ubisoft set to officially unveil the game this coming Saturday, it's better to see and understand all of the information in its proper context.

While you wait for this Saturday's Ubisoft Forward, why not sit down with one of the best Assassin's Creed games to get yourself back in the mindset of a stealth assassin.