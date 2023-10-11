How to get the Bazaar Gear Chest in Assassin's Creed Mirage

To reach the Assassin's Creed Mirage Bazaar gear Chest, you need to gain access to the quarters of the Treasurer, however, doing this isn't especially straightforward. I've found two ways you can reach the gear chest – one during the Gilded Butterflies Assassin's Creed Mirage mission and the other by using a well-placed Throwing Knife while exploring the Bazaar. Gear Chests provide you with a random outfit, weapon, or upgrade schematic, which means they're always worth grabbing, so here's exactly how you get the Bazaar Gear Chest in Assassin's Creed Mirage.



There are spoilers for one of the main assassination missions in Assassin's Creed Mirage below!

Assassin's Creed Mirage Bazaar Gear Chest location

The Gear Chest found in the Bazaar in Karhk can be easily spotted with Eagle Vision – it's on the upper floor and towards the northeast corner of the main building – but heading up its location will lead you to a barred door blocking off the chest. Here are the two ways I've found that will allow you to reach and open this gear chest:

Explore The Treasurer/Ning's quarters after assassinating her: After assassinating Ning and dealing with her personal guards, head back to the main room of her quarters and go up the stairs on your left (they will have been on your right when you came in). These steps lead up a small area where you'll spot the gold Gear Chest next to a desk. You can then escape by unbarring the door that previously blocked you or go back the way you came in using the brooch. You can still access these quarters after this mission to grab the Gear Chest if you missed it before too.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Use a Throwing Knife to destroy the door bar: I'm not sure you're meant to be able to do this, but this was how I managed to get the Gear Chest before even meeting Ning. Head to the Bazaar's central upper walkway and look towards the wooden trellis arch that blocks the view of the barred door and Gear Chest. If you aim a Throwing Knife at just the right spot in the trellis slots, you can destroy the door bar, allowing you to get inside Ning's quarters and snatch the Gear Chest's contents – release your knife when the crosshairs turn red!

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Regardless of how you reach the Bazaar Gear Chest, loot it to get a random Assassin's Creed Mirage outfit, sword, dagger, or upgrade schematic. To complete your gear collection for Basim, make sure you also keep an eye out for other collectibles, including Assassin's Creed Mirage Mysterious Shards!



