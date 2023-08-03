How to open Selune's gilded chest in the Owlbear Nest in Baldur's Gate 3

Selune's chest in Baldur's Gate 3 is a blue, gilded chest in the Owlbear Nest, covered by a magical shield that prevents the player from getting to whatever treasure is inside. With no clear way to get rid of the spell, it's hard to know how to get into the chest of Selune - but this puzzle can actually be solved very easily. We'll take you through how to get inside Selune's Chest in Baldur's Gate 3 below, and what you can expect to find inside.

Baldur's Gate 3 Selune's chest puzzle and solution

Selune's chest in Baldur's Gate 3 is a holy item, and thus requires a holy solution - a specific prayer, read in the presence of the chest itself. The Selunite Prayer Sheet is actually very close by - to find it, use the jump command to leap across to the statue of Selune just to the South. The prayer sheet is revealed by a successful passive perception chest in the dirt behind it, shown above. You'll need to pick it up.

Once you have the Selunite Prayer Sheet, leap back so you're just standing next to Selune's chest and open your inventory. Scroll down to the newly-acquired sheet and select "read". Your character will read the prayer, removing the seal on the chest.

At this point you'll be able to open it safely. Shadowheart will object if she's in the party, having contempt for the goddess Selune, but you can convince her in a dialogue check to be fine with it. The contents of the chest are:

Selunite Rite (worth 15 gold)

(worth 15 gold) Silver Necklace (worth 25 gold)

(worth 25 gold) Bloodstone (worth 40 gold)

(worth 40 gold) Idol of Selune (worth 60 gold)

(worth 60 gold) Moondrop Pendant (Uncommon magic item that stops the wearer provoking opportunity attacks when they are at 50% hit points or less, worth 65 gold)

