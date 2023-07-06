How to open the secret door in the Cellar in Baldur's Gate 3

The Baldur's Gate 3 cellar below the apothecary in the Blighted Village has a secret door behind the bookcase - but how do you open it and get inside, and what secrets wait on the other side? We'll cover how to get through the cellar in BG3, as well as how to get past the Ornate Mirror on the other side, leading to a mysterious necromancer's workshop. Sounds like a startlingly dramatic thing to be under a flower shop, but this is Baldur's Gate 3 - and the cellar door is worth getting through.

How to open the secret door behind the cellar bookcase in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image: © Larian Studios) Descending into the cellar in Baldur's Gate 3 under the Blighted Village Apothecary, the mission prompt to "search the cellar" won't trigger. What you need to do is find the secret door, and a successful perception check reveals scratch marks on the ground near the cellar bookcase on the North wall. What you need to do to open the secret door is move the crates to the left of the bookcase, by pressing down on the mouse while your character stands near them and dragging them to the side. Behind them is a lever, marked on the image above - pull that to move the bookcase and open the secret door!

Behind the secret door is an open cave with two Guardian undead that try to ambush and attack as you get close to their coffins, so it's worth attacking them from a distance before they can surprise you, and using Cleric powers (if you have them) to knock them down once they get up.

After that, progressing will find a little wooden platform to the east - and a big ornate mirror that shows a little more than your own face when you look into it.

How to get past the Ornate Mirror in the Cellar in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image: © Larian Studios) The Ornate mirror speaks when spoken to, and is enchanted to allow an ally of its master through. To convince it to let you through, give the following replies in this order: (Any non-aggressive response). "Yes, an ally! I'm an ally of your master's." "Szass Tam is a foul, wretched creature." "I read a doctor's journal - he used balsam ointment to clean a wound." Any answer except "I'd see the ones I love." Doing this correctly will allow you into the laboratory of Ilyn Toth, but failing will have the door summon a construct to attack you. If you get past, you can find the Necromancer's Book (be warned, the cage it's kept in is trapped by a pressure plate just outside you'll want to disarm).

How to find the Cellar in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image: © Larian Studios) If you've heard about the cellar to search in Baldur's Gate 3 but aren't sure where to find it, you can find it inside the Apothecary shop - the one filled with all the plants and bottles - just to the left as you enter the Blighted Village. Behind the counter is a wooden hatch, shown on the image above, at coordinates X:32 Y:379. Just interact with that to drop down and find the first room with the bookcase mentioned above.

