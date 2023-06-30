How to solve the Baldur's Gate 3 moon puzzle in the Defiled Temple

The Moon Puzzle in Baldur's Gate 3 is found in the Defiled Temple to Selune, and needs to be solved if the player wants to access the Underdark and find the Nightsong. Formed of four rotating stone discs depicting images of the moon, it's not even clear what solution you're meant to be aiming for, and even if you do know, it's hard to bring it about. Fortunately, we can show you how to solve it in our guide below. If you're struggling to solve the moon puzzle in BG3 and make it through the Defiled Temple, our guide will show you what you need.

How to solve the Baldur's Gate 3 moon puzzle

The Baldur's Gate 3 moon puzzle is solved by arranging the images of the moon into a specific order - namely, the full moons at the top, the half-moons in the middle and no moons at the bottom. The exact arrangement you're aiming for is the one shown in the image above.

In this case, we're considering the "top" disc as the one with the seven white stars on its center (Selune's symbol), closest to the fallen statue and away from the door you entered. Assuming you haven't touched any discs yet, one solution we found worked was:

Top Left Right twice Bottom three times Left twice Right two times Left Top Left Top three times Left three times Right Top three times Right three times Top Right

A lot of effort, but at this point you should have the solution primed and the door will open. Wondering how we got it? It's actually written in the room full of explosives next to Priestess Gut's ritual room above, where you can see it inscribed on the wall (though you'll have to find a way inside past the guards if you want to see it yourself).

How to get through the Defiled Temple without doing the Moon Puzzle

If you want to get through without bothering with the moon puzzle, there is a potential alternative. Walk up to the fallen statue past the top moon disc, and your characters will be prompted to do a little perception check. If any of them pass, it'll reveal a lever on the right hand wall, as shown above. The lever is locked, but if you have a lockpick you can attempt to unlock it (maybe have Astarion with you for this). Succeed, and the lever will operate the secret door to the Underdark without having needed to do the moon puzzle!

