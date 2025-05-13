How to solve the rotating water room puzzle in Doom The Dark Ages

The Doom The Dark Ages rotating water room puzzle in the Kar'Thul Marshes is a challenge where you have to work your way up through a platforming section to earn a large amount of gold and a Life Sigil, if you're willing to go about it correctly. However, with no other puzzle in Doom The Dark Ages like this one, it's easy to get confused about the route through, or even exactly what it is you're trying to accomplish. To help you understand better, I've put together a full walkthrough for the rotating water room puzzle below, with the solution laid out clearly for you.

How to solve the spinning water room in Doom The Dark Ages

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The room that revolves and turns in Chapter 15 of Doom The Dark Ages is optional, similar to the Doom The Dark Ages Fire Pipe Door in Hebeth, but there are good rewards if you can complete it. Here's how to get both rewards:

Use your shield on the button to rotate the room until the water is on the right hand side. Swim into the water and up until you can drop onto the platform at the top that protrudes from the water. Jump onto the central, flat platform in the middle of the room. Throw your shield at the button so that the water is above you, in the ceiling. On the left side and somewhat beneath you should be a long, L-shaped platform, as seen below.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Do a running jump to reach it and get the Life Sigil that was concealed behind it. Jump off the platform and turn the room to repeat steps 1-3, so you're back on the middle platform again. Rotate the room once more so that the water is above you. This should open a hatch ahead with a green grapple point you can throw your shield into. Use the shield grapple to reach the open hatch and get the gold. A portal will open in front of you to take you back to the main area.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Once you're out in the main area though, you're not out of things to find. The Kar'Thul Marshes is one of the locations that you can find the Doom The Dark Ages Wolf Statues, but there's also several more eldritch puzzles.

