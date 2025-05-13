How to open the fire door in Doom The Dark Ages

The Doom The Dark Ages fire door leads to the Hebeth level’s final secret, some gold, and a Life Sigil. However, getting inside isn’t especially obvious and you’ll need to hop around to find a very well-hidden valve to turn off the jets of fire blocking the door.

It’s not a particularly complicated puzzle, but it’s one of the less straightforward secrets in Doom The Dark Ages because it can be easy to miss or overthink the solution. If you need help 100%-ing the second level of Doom The Dark Ages, I’ve explained what you need to do to open fire door the below.

Doom The Dark Ages fire door puzzle solution

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

To stop the fire blocking the door near the end of the Hebeth level in Doom The Dark Ages, you need to turn a valve hidden in a small room directly opposite the door. Here’s how you get inside to turn the valve:

Walk around the central platform in the area with the fire door and use the small climbing wall to get on top. You’ll notice a gate with a superheated metal lock on it blocking a hole in the wall straight ahead of you. Throw your shield at the lock to destroy the gate and then jump through the hole into the small room. Look for the valve to the right of the green shield bash icon on the broken door and turn it to deactivate the fire jets. Shield bash the door down to get out of the room and open the locked doors ahead, letting you cross off the final Hebeth secret.

(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

The rewards in here aren’t spectacular – nine gold and one Life Sigil – but as mentioned in our Doom The Dark Ages tips, it’s well worth getting as much gold as you can for weapon upgrades, and it’s certainly nice to have Life Sigils to rely on too. Just watch out for the Hell Knight that breaks through the door, but once you’ve dealt with that, you can walk to the end of the corridor and break the superheated lock with your shield to get out and finish the Hebeth level.

Mission challenges are another good way of earning gold, so I recommend destroying all Doom the Dark Ages artillery cannons in the two levels they appear and looking for all the Doom The Dark Ages secret layovers in chapter 5.



