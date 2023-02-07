The Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors are a common thing you'll come across as you're exploring the school. They come complete with bizarre images of magical beasts around the outside, numerical puzzles on the door itself, and two question mark-adorned buttons nearby to interact with. While they might look daunting, once you've figured out the way to solve them - either by using this guide or finding the cipher page for yourself - it's annoyingly easy to open them up.

So whether you want to take the long way or simply skip straight to the answer, here's how to solve the Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors. Unfortunately, you can't use the same magic opening spell that works with the Hogwarts L egacy level 1 locks you see everywhere. Nope, there's something else going on here.

How to open the Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors

There's two parts to opening the puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy. First you have to find a code sheet to explain the symbols and, secondly, use it to solve the sum that appears on the door to open it. The code sheet isn't necessary but it will stop you guessing and make things easier.

How to find the code for the puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy

There is essentially a piece of paper that tells you how to solve the puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy, it's just a case of finding it.

To find the cipher page:

(Image: © Warner Bros. Interactive) 1. Fast travel to the Divination Classroom Floo Flame, which is within the Library Annex.

(Image: © Warner Bros. Interactive) 2. Turn around and head back through the door behind you and along the wooden walkway

(Image: © Warner Bros. Interactive) 3. When you reach a junction, take the right turning and go along until you see a small landing with a chalkboard next to a puzzle door

(Image: © Warner Bros. Interactive) 4. Look to the right of the chalkboard and you'll see a blue box. Search it and you'll find the cipher page

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

The cipher itself explains that each of the magical beasts around the outside of the puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy has a numerical value. It seems to correlate to the number of legs or other appendages that creature has - although number 6 and 7 are more confusing. Essentially you can count around the edge of the door but just remember to start with zero.

How to open Hogwarts Legacy puzzle doors

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

Now, you don't need to find the cipher to open the puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy. You can simply count the beasts around the edge as long as you're starting with zero to find out what number each one symbolizes. This is key to solving the numerical puzzles on the puzzle doors themselves.

Firstly, interact with the door to "reveal" the puzzle. It'll then show you two triangle patterns that essentially spell out an equation. You need the three outside "numbers" to add up to the inner number - it just so happens that sometimes the numbers are represented by beasts instead.

So, let's take this door as an example:

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive)

For the top triangle, it works out as:

2 + Hydra (3) + ? = 9

So you'd need the ? to equal 4, which is the owl-like symbol. Turn the ? block to that.

For the bottom triangle, it works out as:

0 + 1 + ?? = 4

So that means the ?? must need to be 3, or the Hydra symbol. Turn the ?? to that.

Then you'll be able to open the door.

It's simply just about getting all the numbers around the outside of each triangle to add up to the one in the centre. Easy when you know what the beasts actually mean. It's that cheeky 0 that throws everything out.

Inside each of the rooms behind the Arithmancy puzzle doors in Hogwarts Legacy is usually more gear, so go fill your boots.