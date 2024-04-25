The Stellar Blade Wisdom Puzzle solution

The Stellar Blade Wisdom Puzzle is the second math test, and this one is harder to solve than the Simple Puzzle before. Appearing on the Bulletin Board further into the game after the previous puzzle, this time finding the answer is a lot harder, with a solution based on squaring numbers (though you might not know that at first glance). Below, I'll explain the answer to the Wisdom Puzzle in Stellar Blade, as well as go into depth on how that answer is derived from the sequence of numbers, for those interested in mathematical formulas.

How to solve the Wisdom Puzzle in Stellar Blade (Image: © Sony) The answer to the Stellar Blade Wisdom Puzzle is 5005, and I'd say this puzzle is definitely harder than the previous one, even though there are arguably fewer steps to it. The Wisdom Puzzle goes as follows: 37#21 = 928

77#44 = 3993

123#17 = 14840

71#6 = ? The pattern here is that you square both numbers (multiplying them by themselves), and then subtract the second number from the first. This can be expressed in the formula (x*x)-(y*y). So, in the first line of the pattern, they multiply 37 by 37 for 1369, and then they multiply 21 by 21 to get 441. Then you get the answer by subtracting 441 from 1369, which is 928!

Apply this pattern to the final row, and you get the answer: 71 times 71 is 5041, and 6 times 6 is 36. Then you take 36 from 5041 to get 5005, the answer!

Enter it into the same console as the Stellar Blade simple puzzle before, and then head back to the bulletin board to get 1000 Gold and the Queen of Arithmetic Badge.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission