Ahead of GTA 6, Rockstar makes more changes to Social Club before seemingly taking down its dedicated site entirely

Goodbye, Rockstar Social Club. The service, which allowed you to share videos, create GTA Online crews, and get access to exclusive rewards, appears to have shut down for the moment. The URL that used to direct you to the Social Club now redirects you to the Rockstar website homepage instead – this change follows the removal of several features.

It was noted yesterday by Rockstar Intel that several key features, including wall feeds, viewing other profiles, and the ability to search for videos and pictures, were missing. Then late last night a Rockstar news account on Twitter shared their discovery that the URL now redirects to the homepage.

Rockstar Games Social Club has come to an end today after 13 years, the main URL https://t.co/0nyMDdzM6i now redirects to the home page.Currently viewing profiles, walls, photos, video viewing from users are gone, but could be part of new plans to introduce a new platform.July 15, 2025

It's hard to know if this means the service is dead or if Rockstar is simply taking some things down for fixing. The company hasn't issued any statement. But the fact the URL redirects rather than produces a 404 error suggests whatever has caused the Social Club to be taken down is intentional.

The Social Club was relaunched in 2012, becoming what we now know it as today. The original blog post mentions that Max Payne 3 multiplayer – God that makes me feel old. It was a place where you could make a profile and track and share all your achievements in Rockstar games. It basically became the place to go for GTA Online and Red Dead Online players.

I remember making a crew for GTA Online way back in 2013, but because it didn't really integrate on the game side of things, my friends and I left the service behind pretty quickly and never looked back. I wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar shuttered it completely, but it could also be preparing a relaunch of some sort to coincide with GTA 6 . This could also be what that mysterious "Online migration" leak was that we all thought was confirming a Red Dead Redemption 2 remaster.

