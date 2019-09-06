GTA Online guide: Everything you need to know to run a successful criminal empire

The doors to GTA Online have been open for around 6 years now, but Rockstar's multiplayer world of GTA 5 continues to go from strength to strength, and is currently experiencing a new wave of player interest now the GTA Online casino has finally opened for business. As well as a new series of fast paced story missions to help out casino manager Agatha Baker, you can now gamble stacks of chips on your favourite table games, including Roulette, Blackjack, and Three Card Poker. Of course, all of the other criminal enterprise options from years of updates are still available, so if you want to become a nightclub kingpin, a drugs distributer, or a full on arms dealer then the world is your oyster.

With so much still going on, you may be looking for a GTA Online guide to help lead you in the right direction. No matter whether you're a curious beginner or a seasoned veteran, we've got plenty of tips and guides to help you choose the fastest car, equip the best weapons, and earn a boatload of virtual cash. So log on, tool up, and we'll begin...

GTA Online guides

GTA Online patch notes - what's new in GTA Online?

The online world is constantly evolving, with new features and modes still being added all the time. Check out the latest GTA Online patch notes and you'll always know what the latest updates are.

How to play GTA Online

The world of GTA Online is huge, and if you're not familiar with it then the prospect of heading in unprepared can be pretty daunting. Fear not though, as we have a complete guide on how to play GTA online, including top tips for all GTA Online players to help you on your way.

GTA Online Beginners Guide - how to get started

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you've never set foot in multiplayer Los Santos before, then you might be wondering how to get started and what is important in the early days of your criminal empire. Follow our GTA Online beginners guide and we'll show you how to get up and running.

How to make money fast in GTA Online

Money quite literally makes the world go around in GTA Online, and if you want to do most of the cool stuff then you're going to need to invest some serious virtual dollars to access it. If you don't want to spend real money, then follow our guide on how to make money fast in GTA Online.

How to earn reputation and level up fast in GTA Online

As you work your way up to Rank 100 and beyond, various weapons, customisation items and more will unlock. This can be a long process, so check out how to level up fast in GTA Online so you can speed things up.

What are the GTA Online best paying missions

There are plenty of different missions you can undertake in San Andreas, with varying degrees of reward for your troubles. If you're after a fast buck then get stuck into the GTA Online best paying missions.

What are the GTA Online fastest cars

If you want to take the chequered flag in some high stakes GTA Online races, then you need to be driving the fastest car you can get your hands on. But what are the GTA Online fastest cars, you ask? We've tested every supercar to give you an exact answer, using science.

What are the GTA Online fastest bikes

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you prefer two wheels to four, then you'll want to make sure you're riding one of the GTA Online fastest bikes. There are plenty of different options out there, and it may surprise you to know that one of the best all-round motorcycles is also one of the cheapest! Check out our guide with expert testing for all the details to make an informed decision.

What are the GTA Online best races

Thanks to the Rockstar Creator, there are a huge number of user created races available to take on. We've sorted the wheat from the chaff to recommend the GTA Online best races.

How to make money from GTA Online Gunrunning

Gunrunning can be a great way to earn money and upgrades, but it's also tricky to get in to and requires careful investment to turn a profit. Follow our GTA Online Gunrunning guide to get the most out of it.

What are the GTA Online best weapons

Visit any Ammu-Nation store in-game and you'll find a massive selection of guns, explosives, and melee weapons to choose from. We've selected loadouts of the GTA Online best weapons for different situations, so you always have the right tools for the job.

How to open the GTA Online nightclub safe

If you've been running a nightclub as part of the After Hours update, then you should be accruing cash in your GTA Online nightclub safe. However, it can be tricky to actually find and collect your earnings as it's well hidden in a wall, so follow our guide to locate it.

What are the best GTA Online Shark Card deals

If you want to shortcut to those virtual dollars then you can buy a GTA Online Shark Card to top up your bank account - we've investigated which one gives you the best value, and what you can buy with it.

Since GTA Online first launched some five years ago, there have been over 30 significant updates that have radically evolved the online world. We've charted all of these GTA Online updates, with help from Rockstar’s director of design Imran Sarwar.

How to get the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2

To track down the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online, as well as unlocking it for Red Dead Redemption 2, you'll need to receive an in-game email that kicks off a treasure hunt across San Andreas. If you're having trouble with any of the stages, then here's how to get the Double-Action Revolver in GTA Online.

How to get the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2

The Stone Hatchet is another weapon you can unlock in GTA Online, and also have available once Red Dead Redemption 2 launches. To get started, you'll need to receive texts from Maude sending you off on a series of bounty hunters before the location is revealed, to help out we have a complete guide for how to get the Stone Hatchet in GTA Online.

How to get the Kifflom t-shirt in GTA Online

You may have seen other GTA Online players sporting a cool Kifflom t-shirt from the Epsilon Program, and wondered where they got it from as you can't purchase it in the game. The method for receiving it is somewhat convoluted, and involves drinking lots of expensive whisky in nightclubs and passing out - for full details, here's how to get the Kifflom t-shirt in GTA Online.

How to fix the "Your profile does not have permission to access GTA Online" error

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you're unable to get into a game, then you may have received the Your profile does not have permission to access GTA Online error message. There are a number of reasons why you may see this error, and we've got information on the most common ways to fix it and start playing again.

GTA Online Casino guides

Where are the GTA Online playing cards

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

As part of the casino update, there were 54 GTA Online playing cards hidden around the entire game map. Finding them all unlocks a stack of chips and several rewards in GTA Online, plus a currently secret Red Dead Online reward, and we've got all of their locations.

Where are the GTA Online action figures

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you thought there were a lot of playing cards to find, wait until you start searching for the 100 GTA Online action figures scattered across San Andreas! If you find them all you'll earn a stack of cash plus some money can't buy rewards, and we've got the locations for every one.

How to get GTA Online casino chips

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you want to play any of the games on offer at The Diamond, then you're going to need GTA Online casino chips to do it. We've got details on where to get chips from, and what the best games are to play with them.

What are the GTA Online casino cars

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There were a total of 22 new GTA Online casino cars added as part of the Diamond Casino update, which is a lot to keep track of. We've got all the details of the new purchases available, via Legendary Motorsports and Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

How to purchase a GTA Online casino Penthouse

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you want to live in a swanky pad, then they don't come much fancier than a GTA Online casino Penthouse. You'll also need one to take part in the casino missions, so we'll show you how to purchase and customise your dream home.

How to host Casino Missions in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you're set up with your Penthouse, you can then start taking on casino missions for Agatha Baker. There are potential bonus rewards if you are the main organiser for these, so here's how to host Casino Missions in GTA Online.

What is the GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Every day you get one free spin of the Lucky Wheel in the casino, for a chance to win from a selection of prizes. By using the GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch, you can get unlimited respins until you receive the reward you want, and we'll show you how to do it.

What is the GTA Online Inside Track glitch

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

For a short while, there was a method to win huge amounts of chips on the casino horse racing game, while only placing a minimal initial bet. This has now been hotfixed, but if you're interested in knowing more about the GTA Online Inside Track glitch then we can show you how it worked.

