There have been a significant number of cars removed from GTA Online following the latest update, with almost 200 vehicles being taken off sale including fan favorite, the budget RUNE Cheburek. Rockstar have addressed this by saying they've removed "lesser-used vehicles" in order to "streamline the browsing experience" as part of the improvements delivered with the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update, but the change has upset many players who feel they're now missing out on swathes of historic content. If you're getting up to speed on this big change, then we have an explanation of what's happened and a complete list for all of the cars removed from GTA Online.

Are the removed cars still available in GTA Online?

Firstly, to be clear – if you already own any of the vehicles removed from GTA Online then you'll still have access to them through your garages, so they won't be taken away from you. However, if you haven't picked them up previously then they won't be available for new purchases through websites such as Luxury Motorsport, Southern San Andreas Super Autos etc.

Although the cars removed from GTA Online can no longer be purchased through the in-game dealership websites, they won't be impossible to obtain in the future, but it will be a lot more difficult. Rockstar have said they will still appear from time to time at the GTA Online Luxury Autos and GTA Online Premium Deluxe Motorsport dealerships, or be prizes on the casino podium – for which the GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch could help you secure them if and when they come back around.

Those on PS5 or Xbox Series are able to purchase any of these removed vehicles from other players who already own them via the LS Car Meet, and there's a dedicated r/GTACarMeetMarket forum on Reddit for players to arrange buying and selling these cars. If you're subscribed to the premium GTA+ service then you'll also have access to the Vinewood Car Club, where some of the cars removed from GTA Online may appear for test drive or purchase as part of the curated selection available. Unfortunately if you're on PC, PS4, or Xbox One, then the only chance you have of acquiring these vehicles is if they are offered through the above dealerships or the Lucky Wheel.

List of cars removed from GTA Online

Thanks to information from MGgames100 posted on GTA Forums, we have an extensive list of cars removed from GTA Online. Strap yourself in, as these are all of the vehicles you'll no longer be able to purchase through conventional means:

Legendary Motorsport

2-Doors:

190Z

811

9F

9F Cabrio

Alpha

Brawler

Bullet

Carbonizzare

Cheetah

Cognoscenti Cabrio

Comet

Comet SR

Coquette

Coquette BlackFin

Cyclone

Deviant

Entity XF

ETR1

Feltzer

Furore GT

GP1

GT500

Hustler

Imorgon

Infernus

JB700

Jester

Locust

Lynx

Neo

Paragon R

Rapid GT

Rapid GT Cabrio

Rapid GT Classic

Raptor

RE-7B

Ruston

S80RR

Savestra

SC1

Seven-70

Stafford

Stinger

Stinger GT

Stirling GT

Surrano

Swinger

Tigon

Torero

Tyrus

Vacca

Verlierer

Viseris

Voltic

XA-21

Z-Type

Zorruso

4-Doors:

Baller LE (both versions)

Cognoscenti (both versions)

Cognoscenti 55 (both versions)

Exemplar

Raiden

Revolter

Roosevelt

Roosevelt Valor

Schafter LWB (both versions)

Stafford

Super Diamond

XLS (both versions)

Bikes:

Thrust

Southern San Andreas Super Autos

2-Doors:

Blade

F620

Fagaloa

Fusilade

Futo

Gauntlet

Hermes

Issi

Issi Sport

Jester Racecar

Massacro Racecar

Michelli GT

Nebula Turbo

Penumbra

Peyote Gasser

Picador

Pigalle

Prairie

Rat-Loader

Retinue

Romero

Ruiner

Schwartzer

Sentinel

Tornado Rat-Rod

Vamos

Vigero

Zion

Zion Cabrio

Zion Classic

4-Doors:

Asea

Asterope

BeeJay XL

Buffalo

Buffalo S

Cheburek

Dilettante

Dynasty

FQ2

Franken Stange

Fugitive

Granger

Habanero

Ingot

Intruder

Jackal

Minivan

Oracle Xs

Premier

Primo

Ranger

Regina

Schafter

Seminole Frontier

Serrano

Stanier

Stratum

Streiter

Surge

Tailgater

Tulip

Warrener

Washington

Luxury:

Baller

Cavalcade

Cavalcade 2nd Gen

Contender

Felon

Felon GT

Gresley

Landstalker

Landstalker XL

Oracle

Patriot

Rocoto

Motorcycles:

Akuma

Avarus

Bagger

Bati 801RR

Blazer

Cliffhanger

Daemon

Double-T

Enduro

Esskey

Faggio

Faggio Mod

Fagio Sport

Hakuchou

Hexer

Hot Rod Blazer

Innovation

Nemesis

PCJ 600

Rat-Bike

Ruffian

Sanchez (both versions)

Sovereign

Vader

Wolfsbane

Zombie Bobber

Off-Roads:

Bison

Bodhi

Dune Buggy

Hellion

Injection

Kalahari

Rebel

Rebel (Clean)

Riata

Sandking SWB

Seminole

Warstock Cache & Carry

Blazer Lifeguard

Liberator

Lifeguard

Mesa

Squaddie

Verus

Benny's Original Motor Works

Comet

