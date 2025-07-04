Mods in Mecha Break and how to get them explained

Mods in Mecha Break are, for the most part, not referring to special cheats or ways to mod the game itself. The game actually has its own system of "mods", installable upgrades to your mech that you can earn, plug in and swap around to alter its stats. Most mods improve certain stats of your Striker and worsen others, rather than being an across-the-board improvement, so these are best applied with a specific kind of build or end goal in mind. For example, a mod might reduce your maximum energy, but improve the rate at which it regenerates – which works for some builds and not others.

To help you understand mods in Mecha Break accordingly, I'll lay out all the details of how they work and how they get them, so you know the principles and what you're aiming for. After all, what's the point in piloting a big robot if you can't alter it in the hangar?

How do mods in Mecha Break work?

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Mods in Mecha Break are special upgrades that you can install on any Striker you own to alter its stats. Different mods alter the stats of mechs in different ways, but as mentioned above, they usually have both a positive and negative effect. It's better to mod your mech with a clear goal or build in mind, or else risk making it less cohesive.

It's also worth mentioning that Mods only work in the Mecha Break Mashmak mode, at least at time of writing. They won't work in standard multiplayer matchmaking, and there's no way to get them to.

How to get mods in Mecha Break

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Mods are earned through playing Mashmak mode in Mecha Break. Players who find any of the random rewards have a chance to earn random Mod Boxes of any of the four rarities. They are, lowest to highest:

Fine (Green)

(Green) Superb (Blue)

(Blue) Rare (Purple)

(Purple) Flawless (Gold)

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Once you have the mod box, you need to successfully extract with it in your cargo. Then, back in the main menu, you can find the Mod Boxes in your inventory. Click on them and choose to open them to get a random mod of that rarity tier.

The other option is to go to the "Mods" section of the Operation Storm tab (aka Mashmak mode). At the bottom is an option to fuse mods together with the "Mod Assembly System" and spend Matrix credits. You'll basically lose 10 mods of a shared rarity and the credits, but get one mod of a higher tier (so you could burn up 10 Fine Mods to get 1 Superb Mod, for example).

It's also possible to buy mods in the Marketplace, or that they might be given out in the future with Mecha Break codes.

How to install mods in Mecha Break

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Mods can be installed in your mech in Mecha Break by going to the Mods section of Operation Storm tab. Different mods need to be installed in different sections of your mech, and there are limited slots, so experiment and mix them around to find the most effective combinations. If you're curious to know which of the mechs is most worth investing in with such effort, check out our Mecha Break tier list and best Strikers page!

