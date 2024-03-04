Everything we know about Mechs in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Mechs have been anticipated for a while: huge robot suits that players can pilot and use to kill enemies. Fighting for freedom from the safety of a large, armor-plated, gun-toting mechanical chassis certainly sounds appealing, but actual information regarding the mech suits is thin on the ground and somewhat distorted by social media and unfounded speculation. With that in mind, we've aggregated everything known about the mechs in Helldivers 2 below, and what you can expect.

Everything revealed about Mech Suits in Helldivers 2 so far (or just leaked)

(Image credit: PlayStation / Sony)

Mechs in Helldivers 2 have been an expected feature for a while, with various tidbits of information floating around the internet. Below we have all the info you can expect to find online and what to make of it:

Mech suits have been confirmed as in development and likely will be part of the Helldivers 2 roadmap and future updates. We know this because a developer mentioned on the official Discord for the game that "Mechs [have] been good to go for a while[.] There's still some additional polishing being done by people who can't assist with server issues."

Perhaps more notably, an official trailer does show a mech briefly at the end, though doesn't give much in the way of detail. We see it sporting a gatling gun and what looks like rocket launchers…?

At time of writing there is no official release date for Mechs. Many think that they'll be here soon - the trailer above says "coming soon after launch", but there's no actual statement to confirm that beyond the steady increase of leaks and rumours regarding Mech Suits reaching fever pitch over the last week. Speaking of which…

Leaked footage of Mechs in Helldivers 2 is all over the internet, though sourcing this footage and verifying it remains difficult, especially when those revealed on reddit are frequently deleted as part of the community guidelines. We've amassed some of the more widely circulated footage below - you'll have to decide for yourself if it's verifiable.

More mech gameplay starting to show up on social media. #helldivers2

These clips suggest that Mechs will be deployable Stratagems, with some variation in the weapons and abilities - they won't all be the exact same device.

Some are claiming that mechs and vehicles are being dropped into a few lucky random games to build mystique and interest, but we can't confirm this. We're not saying it's not true - it'd be a cool marketing ploy if it were happening - but there's no firm evidence at time of writing, information on the internet being what it is.

As more information comes to light - and even a full release - we'll be updating this page with info on how to obtain and pilot these giant robot suits, which seem well set-up to inject new life into what people consider to be the Helldivers 2 best stratagems - especially when the regular Helldivers 2 armor isn't doing anything to protect anybody like it should right about now.

