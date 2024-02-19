The best armor in Helldivers 2 and how it works

Choosing the right Helldivers 2 armor can really make a difference to your experience in the field as you fight for Super Earth, especially on higher difficulties. The body armor you choose to wear provides stats to help your mobility and protection, but also a passive perk that gives you some extra oomph, from more grenades or stims to a chance to resist death! Remember, helmets and capes are purely cosmetic, but your body armor is an important choice, so to help you understand how it all works, here's what you need to know about armor in Helldivers 2 and which suits are best.

Best Helldivers 2 armor

Picking the best Helldivers 2 armor to go with the best Helldivers 2 weapons is partly is down to personal preference, but you want to pay attention to the passive the suit provides and its type. Light armor offers excellent mobility with lots of stamina but has a quite limited selection of passives. Conversely, medium armor is marginally worse in terms of mobility, but has far more passives to choose from. Heavy armor is not recommended in its current state as the mobility penalty is not offset with enough protection. Here are a few armor suits I'd suggest donning if you've got them, and there's plenty more about how armor works further down:

SC-34 Infiltrator: Light armor with the Scout passive. From the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond.

Light armor with the Scout passive. From the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond. DP-40 Hero of the Federation: Medium armor with the Democracy Protects passive. From the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond.

Medium armor with the Democracy Protects passive. From the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond. CM-09 Bonesnapper: Medium armor with the Med-Kit passive. From the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond.

Medium armor with the Med-Kit passive. From the Helldivers Mobilize Warbond. SA-25 Steel Trooper: Medium armor with Servo-Assisted passive. From the Steeled Veterans Warbond.

Medium armor with Servo-Assisted passive. From the Steeled Veterans Warbond. CM-21 Trench Paramedic: Light armor with the Med-Kit passive. From the Superstore.

What does Helldivers 2 armor do?

The armor suit you choose for your Helldiver has three stats and an Armor Passive to provide some nice buffs while playing missions. Armor stats are determined by the suit's type – light, medium, or heavy – and are the same for all armor suits of the same type. Helmets and capes have no special qualities and all stats are at a fixed 100 rating, so you can wear whichever you want:

Light body armor: Armor Rating – 75, Speed – 525, Stamina Regen – 113

Armor Rating – 75, Speed – 525, Stamina Regen – 113 Medium body armor: Armor Rating – 100, Speed – 500, Stamina Regen – 100

Armor Rating – 100, Speed – 500, Stamina Regen – 100 Heavy body armor: Armor Rating – 144, Speed – 456, Stamina Regen – 56

Speed determines the running and sprinting speed of your Helldiver. Stamina Regen actually seems to affect the rate your stamina is consumed as you sprint and perform other actions rather than the rate is regenerates when you're not sprinting. In testing, I could sprint far longer in light armor than I could in heavy.

Armor Rating is much harder to define as, based on some of my own testing and the testing of other players, such as Wulfrayne, it seems to be bugged and not working properly. My assumption is that it's meant to provide a blanket boost to damage resistance, making your Helldiver much tankier as they take less damage from each hit.

You can of course change your armor whenever you like while you're in your Destroyer by visiting the armory station. You cannot change armor in the middle of a mission, however, but if you want extra protection, the Shield Generator Backpack Stratagem might be a good choice for you - it's one of the best Helldivers 2 Stratagems available

Helldivers 2 armor passives

The main benefit of armor in Helldivers 2 is that it provides a passive perk that enhances your Helldiver's capabilities in the field. You'll find that these passives can appear on any armor type, but medium armor seems to have the best selection. Here are all the armor passives in Helldivers 2:

Scout: Markers placed on the map generate radar scans every two seconds. Reduces the range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%.

Markers placed on the map generate radar scans every two seconds. Reduces the range at which enemies can detect the wearer by 30%. Engineering Kit: Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Also increases initial grenade inventory and total capacity by two.

Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Also increases initial grenade inventory and total capacity by two. Democracy Protects: 50% chance to not die when taking lethal damage. Prevents all damage from bleeding if your Helldiver's chest is haemorrhaging.

50% chance to not die when taking lethal damage. Prevents all damage from bleeding if your Helldiver's chest is haemorrhaging. Extra Padding: Based on my own testing, Extra Padding seems to significantly reduce damage taken from heavier attacks. Provides a higher armour rating, though this is not reflected in the Armor Rating stat.

Based on my own testing, Extra Padding seems to significantly reduce damage taken from heavier attacks. Provides a higher armour rating, though this is not reflected in the Armor Rating stat. Med-Kit: Increases initial stim inventory and total capacity by two. Increases stim effect duration by two seconds.

Increases initial stim inventory and total capacity by two. Increases stim effect duration by two seconds. Servo-Assisted : Increases throwing range by 30% and provides 50% more limb health.

: Increases throwing range by 30% and provides 50% more limb health. Fortified: Further reduces recoil when crouching or prone by 30%. Provides 50% damage resistance to explosives.

What does Extra Padding do in Helldivers 2?

From a bit of my own testing, it seems that Extra Padding reduces the likelihood of taking substantial damage from heavy attacks. That's about the only conclusion I could draw from letting a little Scavenger bug attack me repeatedly both with and without Extra Padding.

The Scavenger's regular attack takes off a relatively small chunk of health – just under 20% – but sometimes they use a high-damage heavy attack that deals about double the normal amount. Unless I had some very good luck, these heavy attacks never happened while I was wearing the Extra Padding armor. As far as I can tell, that is the only benefit to Extra Padding.



