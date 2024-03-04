The Helldivers 2 meta for beating the toughest missions

These Helldivers 2 meta builds will see you through to the hardest missions, combining top-tier weapons with the punchiest Stratagems. Of course, there are plenty of good options to pick from in Helldivers 2, and you should change your loadouts according to the mission you're dropping into and what's most fun to use. But… there are some standout choices that you should definitely consider adding to your loadout, especially if you're braving those high difficulty levels. The Helldivers 2 meta isn't the be all and end all and certainly shouldn't affect your enjoyment of the game though using meta Helldivers 2 builds can help your odds of success along with good, tactical teamwork.

Best overall Helldivers 2 meta build

(Image credit: Sony)

This Helldivers 2 meta build can be used in any mission but should be reserved for Suicide Mission, Impossible, and Helldive difficulties as it packs some of the most powerful weaponry and best Helldivers 2 Stratagems available. As such, you must be at least level 20 to have access to some of the most important Stratagems, such as the Railgun and Shield Generator Pack, which are absolutely essential. It's a versatile build but focuses largely on bringing down heavily-armored Helldivers 2 enemies with ease. You can even use it for Helldivers 2 solo missions.

Here's the best Helldivers 2 meta build:

Primary: Breaker shotgun

Breaker shotgun Secondary: Redeemer pistol

Redeemer pistol Armor: Any Light armor (the passive perk is up to you)

Any Light armor (the passive perk is up to you) Stratagems: Railgun, Personal Shield Generator, and any two of the following: Orbital Railcannon Strike, Orbital Laser, and Eagle 500kg Bomb

Railgun, Personal Shield Generator, and any two of the following: Orbital Railcannon Strike, Orbital Laser, and Eagle 500kg Bomb Boosters: Stamina Enhancement, Hellpod Space Optimization, UAV Recon Booster, and Muscle Enhancement

When it comes to the Stratagems for this Helldivers 2 meta, you've got a bit of flexibility here. The Orbital Railcannon Strike is supremely powerful, capable of taking out every single enemy type in a single hit, except for Helldivers 2 Bile Titans. The Orbital Laser is another excellent choice thanks to its power and duration, allowing it kill lots of bugs or bots, but be aware of its long cooldown and limit of three uses per mission. Finally, the Eagle 500kg Bomb is great for quickly dropping on a busy area to obliterate clusters of weaker enemies or even take out some heftier ones like Helldivers 2 Hulks. If you want to use this Stratagem, the Expanded Weapons Bay Ship Module should be your top priority as it'll give you two bombs to use before the Eagle needs to re-arm.

It's not unreasonable for all players to run this exact build, with maybe a little variation in Offensive Stratagems, and obviously different Helldivers 2 Boosters. Having one player bring a turret instead of one of the Offensive Stratagems can be useful for drawing the attention of enemies in tough defensive situations, such as long extractions. When fighting the Terminids specifically, I think it's also useful to have one player bring a Stalwart to replace their Railgun for spraying down hordes of bugs that get too close while everyone else focuses on the bigger foes and objectives.

Best defensive Helldivers 2 build

(Image credit: Sony)

The above build might be the best Helldivers 2 build because it's highly effective in most missions, but you should still switch things up if the mission calls for it. Notably, sentries can be quite important in the smaller maps and more defense-oriented mission objectives, such as evacuating civilians in Helldivers 2 and Helldivers 2 Defend campaigns. As enemies can approach from all sides, keeping lanes and entry points locked down while you complete the mission for Super Earth is very useful:

Primary: Breaker shotgun

Breaker shotgun Secondary: Redeemer pistol

Redeemer pistol Armor: Any Light armor (the passive perk is up to you)

Any Light armor (the passive perk is up to you) Stratagems: Railgun, Personal Shield Generator, and any two of the following: Orbital Railcannon Strike, Eagle 500kg Bomb, Mortar Sentry, Autocannon Sentry, EMS Mortar Sentry, and HMG Emplacement.

Railgun, Personal Shield Generator, and any two of the following: Orbital Railcannon Strike, Eagle 500kg Bomb, Mortar Sentry, Autocannon Sentry, EMS Mortar Sentry, and HMG Emplacement. Booster: Hellpod Space Optimization, Stamina Enhancement, Vitality Enhancement, UAV Recon Booster

Having everyone use the best Helldivers 2 build for defense isn't critical as there are few problems a 500kg bomb or orbital railcannon can't solve, but it's ideal to have at least one designated 'turret person' to drop in some automated fire support in your defensive position. If you are this player, the Engineering Bay and Robotics Workshop Ship Modules should be your priority. It should go without saying but sentries should be placed where friendly-fire incidents can be minimized – high ground is ideal!

Best Helldivers 2 build for beginners

(Image credit: Sony)

Some of the best build options that are currently top of the Helldivers 2 meta aren't available until level 20, which can take a while to reach, though we can help if you need to level up fast in Helldivers 2. However, there are some solid alternatives and less powerful Stratagems you can unlock for lower difficulty missions, so all the following options can be unlocked before level 10. I recommend choosing one Support Weapon Stratagem, one Orbital Offensive Stratagems, one Eagle Offensive Stratagem, and one Sentry Defensive Stratagem:

Primary: Liberator assault rifle

Liberator assault rifle Secondary: Redeemer pistol

Redeemer pistol Armor: Any armor

Any armor Support Weapon Stratagems: Anti-Materiel Rifle, Stalwart, Recoilless Rifle, Grenade Launcher

Anti-Materiel Rifle, Stalwart, Recoilless Rifle, Grenade Launcher Offensive Stratagems: Eagle Strafing Run, Eagle Cluster Bomb, Orbital Gas Strike, Orbital Precision Strike

Eagle Strafing Run, Eagle Cluster Bomb, Orbital Gas Strike, Orbital Precision Strike Defensive Stratagems: Gatling Sentry, Mortar Sentry

Gatling Sentry, Mortar Sentry Booster: Hellpod Space Optimization, Vitality Enhancement

With lots of Stratagems available, it's a good idea to ensure you and your allies choose a variety to ensure you can tackle any foe in the low-to-medium difficulties. You need armor-penetrating and explosive weapons and Stratagems to deal with boss-type enemies, but also some that can deal with swarms of weaker foes.

Once you reach level 10, you can get things like the Autocannon, Orbital Walking Barrage, Eagle 110mm Rocket Pods, and both Guard Dogs, which are all pretty powerful and useful Stratagems to have, helping you get closer to the best possible builds in Helldivers 2. Picking a couple of these will really help in the moderate difficulties, letting you quickly level up to get even more powerful Stratagems, such as the Orbital Laser and Eagle 500kg Bomb, which'll take you all the way to level 20 and the hardest missions.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.