The Helldivers 2 Chemical Agents Warbond features a very specific duality of themes: on the one hand, there's an emphasis on poison, toxins, chemical warfare and corrosive vapours. On the other, it's also the first time in Helldivers 2 that we'll have seen a Warbond battle pass focus on healing and restoration, with Stim-focused weapons and gear that allow players to act as medics for the rest of the team. For those who want to know more about what's ahead, here's everything in the Helldivers 2 Chemical Agents Warbond and what you can expect from it as a whole.

Everything in the Chemical Agents Warbond battle pass in Helldivers 2

Everything we currently know about in the Helldivers 2 Chemical Agents warbond is as follows:

Weapons P-11 Stim Pistol: A sidearm pistol that doesn't damage enemies, but heals allies with friendly fire, allowing you to shoot a stim dart into them. G4 Gas Grenade: A throwable that creates a cloud of poison gas that damages those within it.

Armor AF-50 Noxious Ranger: Lightweight armor set that increases resistance to poisonous gas. AF-02 Haz-Master: Medium weight armor set that increases resistance to poisonous gas.

Stratagems TX-41 Sterilizer: Deployed weapon that fires a stream of poisonous gas, similar to the Helldivers 2 Flamethrower. AX/TX-13 "Guard Dog" Dog Breath: Backpack-deployed drone that follows the player and fires poisonous gas at nearby foes.

Patterns/Vehicle Customisation: Mustard (Pelican Shuttle) Mustard (Hellpod) Mustard (Exosuit)

Player Banners Standard of Safe Distance: Black, grey and yellow banner with a circular "radius" pattern. Patient Zero's Remembrance: Black, red and gold banner with a skull and circle pattern.

Capes Standard of Safe Distance: Black, grey and yellow cape with a circular "radius" pattern. Patient Zero's Remembrance: Black, red and gold cape with a skull and circle pattern.

Emotes / Victory Poses Ew: Character waves a hand in front of their face as if smelling something bad. Natural Gas Extraction: Two-player emote where one character pulls another's finger…

Player Title

"Expert Exterminator"

300 Super Credits

Helldivers 2 has yet to announce how these rewards will be distributed in the "page" system that Warbonds work under; which will be first priority, or how much these rewards will cost in medals. We'll update this page accordingly the moment that information is announced.

The Chemical Agents Warbond goes live in Helldivers 2 with a 19 September 2024 release date. A release time has yet to be announced, but updates for Helldivers 2 have historically occurred around or just after 05:00 AM EST / 02:00 AM PST / 10:00AM BST, and there's no current suggestion that the new battle pass will be different to the previous ones.

Likewise, the Warbond's cost has not been publicly revealed yet, but every battle pass in Helldivers 2 so far (except for the free one included with the game) has cost 1000 Super Credits. If you want to know how to get those as quickly as possible, we have a guide on how to farm Helldivers 2 Super Credits.

