Best weapons in Helldivers 2 with full tier list

The best Helldivers 2 weapons are those you get from Stratagem drops, unsurprisingly, though that doesn't mean that there aren't powerful guns to equip as part of your standard loadout. The best weapons in Helldivers 2 will vary a lot from mission to mission and a completely universal tier list may not always be possible - what's good against bugs may be bad against robots, and swarming hordes of weak enemies require wholly different attacks to bosses like the Bile Titan or Hulk Automaton. Team comp is really important here - one Helldiver to blow up armored enemies, another to cut through enemies, long range fighters, basically covering all your basics.

That being said, I can't deny that some Helldivers 2 weapons are generally better than others, either doing their specific job better than similar guns or just being less specialised and universally deadly. For that reason, I've assembled a general weapon tier list below, based both on my own experiences with the game and conferring with other players, to help you get to grips with the best weapons in Helldivers 2. For DEMOCRACY!

The best weapon in Helldivers 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Best weapon: Railgun

Railgun Best stratagem weapon: Railgun

Railgun Best primary weapon: Breaker Shotgun

Breaker Shotgun Best secondary weapon: Redeemer Pistol

Redeemer Pistol Best grenade: High Explosive

The best weapon in Helldivers 2 is, without a doubt, the Railgun, which does massive damage to a single target and punches through armor, effectively drilling a hole through whatever you're aiming at. It won't kill bosses in one shot, but it's not far off that point - especially if you switch it to Unsafe Mode, which allows you to charge it for even greater damage, at the risk of it exploding in your hands and killing you. Choices, choices.

There are, admittedly, several problems even beyond the whole "killing you" thing - the big one being that it's an endgame Stratagem. You need to be level 20 to purchase it, unless you're lucky enough to find one in the world. It has a short charging time before you fire it and needs to be reloaded after every shot, though it's pretty quick to do that, and has a large supply of ammo, effectively allowing it to be a substitute for your main weapon. It's not uncommon to see people only using the Railgun, firing targeted shots at the biggest threats and resupplying periodically while a Rover or other players thin out the weaker enemies.

Full Helldivers 2 weapons tier list

(Image credit: Sony)

Below we've put all loadout and stratagem weapons into a tier list, including some details on the pros and cons of each one.

S-tier Railgun (Stratagem): Devastating single shot rifle that requires charging before each shot and can be overcharged unsafely. Breaker: The only good shotgun variant, one that mows down opponents at a decent range. Great for hordes. Stalwart (Stratagem): Versatile and powerful machine gun that effectively clears smaller enemies. Anti-Material Rifle (Stratagem): Lethal sniper rifle that can be used to break armor and do distant damage without much struggle.





A-tier Liberator: Standard starting assault rifle, works in almost any situation. Machine Gun (Stratagem): A heavier, slower, deadlier version of the Stalwart that packs a punch. Spray and Pray Breaker: A breaker variant that ups the fire rate for a lower damage per-shot. Still great, but the per-shot damage is more helpful. Spear (Stratagem): A boss-killing rocket launcher - very specialised, but very deadly. Dominator: A slow, impactful AR that's very good against robot enemies. Diligence Counter Sniper: A bigger, punchier version of the Diligence that doubles down on its strengths. Autocannon (Stratagem): A powerful automatic cannon that's what you buy if you can't get the Railgun yet. Requires ammo feeding, like the Recoilless Rifle. Redeemer Pistol (Secondary): A fast-firing uzi that chews up ammo, but also enemies. Incendiary Breaker: A version of the Breaker that's more specialised against bugs and unarmored enemies at cost of robot effectiveness. Grenade Launcher (Stratagem): A high-capacity grenade launcher that's very good against medium-tier enemies and can be used to destroy nests and fabricators. Scorcher: A good energy weapon that blows up robot armor especially well. High Explosive (Grenade): The starting grenade is ultimately the best one - the small blast radius compensated for by high damage and some armor penetration.





B-tier Diligence: A solid ranged rifle that's good for precision damage on robotic enemies. Recoilless Rifle (Stratagem): A rocket launcher that excels when coordinating with an ally and having them rapidly feed you rockets. Knight: A quick SMG with a very high fire rate and one-handed option. Eats through ammo quickly, but lethal at close range. Flamethrower (Stratagem): Really good against bugs and area denial, but short range and somewhat situational. Laser Cannon (Stratagem): A beam laser that cooks robots and doesn't use ammo. Could be stronger. Senator Pistol (Secondary): A heavy revolver that does preserves ammo well, but does less damage than you'd hope. Defender: An SMG that can be used one-handed. Decent against close hordes or as a quick response. Incendiary (Grenade): A firebomb used for area denial. Decent in extractions or defense missions. Impact (Grenade): A zero-fuse explosive that's suited for precision blasts.





C-tier Peacemaker Pistol (Secondary): A serviceable starting pistol that's fine in a pinch, with balanced stats. Scythe: A recharging, accurate laser that's serviceable against robots, but not great against bugs. Frag (Grenade): An explosive that trades power for blast size. Suited for clearing groups. Arc Thrower (Stratagem): A charging lightning gun that preserves ammo and leaps between enemies, but doesn't hurt them much. Expendable Anti-Tank (Stratagem): A decent way to clear armored enemies in a hurry, but the Recoilless is better. Penetrating Liberator: The starting gun but with slightly worse stats, balanced by light armor penetration. A bit meh, frankly. Smoke (Grenade): A smoke grenade used for escaping enemies - something that rarely is a focus on Helldivers 2. Explosive Liberator: An unremarkable explosive version of the standard AR that doesn't really live up to the promise and is functional at best.





D-tier Punisher: A slow shotgun that's too situational and weak to account for the lacking fire rate. Can be safely ignored. Slugger: A shotgun somehow even worse than the Punisher, the Slugger is good for pressing into enemies' vulnerable spots and pulling the trigger - and little else.



Of course, if you need to actually get any of these weapons, we'll explain how to unlock weapons in Helldivers 2 here.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission