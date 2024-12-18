Everything in the Helldivers 2 Killzone crossover

A Helldivers 2 Killzone crossover has dropped in the in-game Superstore, letting you buy a new armor set, gun, and cosmetics with Super Credits. These items are all themed around the villainous Helghast faction seen in the various Killzone games, including their highly recognizable helmets and weaponry. This is also only part one of the crossover, so while there will be more items to come, here's everything you need to know about Killzone collaboration in Helldivers 2.

All Helldivers 2 Killzone items and how to get them

(Image credit: Sony)

The Helldivers 2 Killzone collab includes six unique items, including an armor set, a gun, and a few cosmetics. Be aware that these are only available until December 23, 2024. On this date, the superstore's stock will rotate like usual in Helldivers 2, introducing part two of this special collaboration. That means there will be more Killzone-themed items, but here are the Killzone crossover part one items you can get now with your hard-earned Helldivers 2 Super Credits:

StA-52 Assault Rifle = 615 Super Credits A high capacity, high fire rate assault rifle used by Helghast soldiers in Killzone.

= 615 Super Credits AC-1 Dutiful Helmet = 310 Super Credits Helmet reminiscent of the standard Helghast assault infantry.

= 310 Super Credits AC-1 Dutiful Armor = 500 Super Credits Comes with the Acclimated passive, granting 50% damage resistance to fire, gas, acid, and electricity.

= 500 Super Credits Strength In Our Arms Cape = 310 Super Credits

= 310 Super Credits Strength in Our Arms Player Card = 90 Super Credits

= 90 Super Credits Assault Infantry Title = 150 Super Credits

As well as a second superstore drop of Killzone 2-themed gear dropping later, developer Arrowhead Studios has also teased that there is an additional themed reward for all Helldivers that be given out based on success in the Galactic War. That's very vague in all regards, so it's best to knuckle down and get on with those Major Orders if you want extra rewards!

Are the Helldivers 2 Killzone items worth it?

(Image credit: Sony)

Unless you're a massive Killzone fan or have mountains of Super Credits to spend, I think you can safely skip buying these Killzone items in Helldivers 2 as they're very pricey for what they are – buying everything here costs almost as much as two entire Warbonds at 1975 Super Credits, and that's without factoring in the 300SC you could unlock per warbond.

The AC-1 Dutiful armor appears to be the only Helldivers 2 armor set with the Acclimated passive, however, and it's a good general purpose perk. Otherwise, the Sta-52 gun is quite similar to the standard Liberator, or even its carbine variant available in the Helldivers 2 Viper Commandos Warbond, so you won't be missing much by skipping it - I wouldn't class it as one of the best Helldivers 2 weapons anyway. And the rest of the Killzone crossover items are cosmetics with no impact on gameplay.



