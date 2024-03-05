Everything we know about coming Helldivers 2 Illuminate faction

The Helldivers 2 third faction will likely be the Illuminate, a vast society of tentacled aliens with psychic powers who were a major foe in the first Helldivers game. So far we've seen references and mentions of the Illuminate in the game, but they themselves have yet to show up, with only hints at their presence. In fact, we don't even know for absolute certain that they will be the third faction introduced, though it certainly seems likely at this point, with datamined info supporting the idea of the Illuminate returning. We'll cover everything we know about the Illuminate faction in Helldivers 2 so far, including abilities, details and a potential release date.

All Helldivers 2 Illuminate and third faction details, leaks and more

(Image credit: Sony)

The following information about the Illuminate in Helldivers 2 is noteworthy when considering their potential involvement in the future:

The Illuminate have not been confirmed as being added to the game officially by developers Arrowhead. While the community seems very certain they'll show up, nobody on the creative team has actually said that they will be the third of the Helldivers 2 factions. This actually means that the Illuminate coming to the game is technically still just rumour, and isn't necessarily guaranteed to happen.

However, characters in the game - crewmembers on the ship - refer to the Illuminate from time to time as a previous threat in random dialogue.

This is a reference to the first game, in which there were three factions for the players to fight - the Terminids, the Cyborgs, and the Illuminate, who were added later after release.

. Datamined info from Helldivers 2's files is highly suggestive of the impending addition of the Illuminate, with them mentioned more than once and referencing specific enemies from that faction. Still, keep in mind that this isn't a guarantee they're coming - as we mentioned in our broader page on the Helldivers 2 roadmap and future updates, files in the game could always just be leftover and redundant data from abandoned elements in the game's development.

Lights in the sky have been reported appearing for a few lucky players (thanks u/ImDaBooii). We can't verify the accuracy of this ourselves, but a lot of the community are reading into these random events as intentional teases for the eventual return of the Illuminate.

Who are the Illuminate in Helldivers?

(Image credit: Sony)

In Helldivers 1, the Illuminate were the third faction the Helldivers were fighting, a group of psionic aliens also known as the Squ'ith, vaguely reminiscent of the Covenant from Halo, with a fondness for barriers, shields and protective technology, as well as sleek technological devices and projectile weapons. If the ambition turns out to be to translate the Illuminate accurately to Helldivers 2, then players will likely spend their time navigating the aliens' superior defensive abilities and fighting at range. The impending addition of the Helldivers 2 mechs will hopefully give our forces the edge when it comes to defending democracy.

