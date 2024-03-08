How to complete Secondary Objectives in Helldivers 2

The Helldivers 2 secondary objectives, also called optional objectives, are special side quests that players can do during a mission, but don't have to. These secondary objectives get marked in pale blue on your map, some of which will be marked from the beginning, others of which will have to be found yourself. There's even personal orders - daily challenges - tied to secondary objectives in Helldivers 2, so I'll lay out how to find and complete these optional missions in our guide below.

Completing Helldivers 2 Secondary Objectives explained

(Image credit: Sony)

Slightly annoyingly, Helldivers 2 Secondary Objectives are referred to as Optional Objectives in the end-of-mission briefing, but secondary objectives are all the optional side quests in missions that get marked on the map in blue. Secondary objectives appear from the Easy Difficulty onwards, and have two broad variants: Allied Tactical Objectives, which aid your team to complete them, and Enemy Tactical Objectives, which support foes in some way until you beat them.

When you start a mission, an objective might be marked on the map from the beginning before you even drop, but that isn't necessarily all of them. Some secondary objectives have to be found by players while exploring the map, and you'll have them tagged when you get close. If you can find and trigger a radar tower, itself a secondary objective, it will reveal the whole mission map, including the rest of the optional mission elements.

Once you've found a Secondary Objective, the steps needed to complete it will be shown on the right side of the screen, usually involving a terminal of some sort. It's worth watching the horizon for anomalous buildings or structures - anything that stands out from the landscape, like a tower or artillery, is worth investigating.

